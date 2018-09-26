TribLIVE HSSN football players to watch for Week 5

By: Bill Hartlep

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 4:51 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review, Thomas Jefferson No.4 Shane Stump Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review, Pine Richland's Cole Spencer gets pressure by the IMG Academy defense Friday, Aug. 24, 2018 at Pine Richland Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review, Kiski Area's Luke Lander struggles to bring down Penn Hills' Terry Smith Friday, Sept. 21, 2018 at Yuhas-McGinley Stadium. Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review, Previous Next

Here are four players to watch for Week 5 in WPIAL high school football:

Ryan Coe

South Fayette, Sr., K/P

Coe, a Temple recruit, is one of the WPIAL’s top kickers. He has booted 24 extra points and three field goals this season. The Lions face undefeated Blackhawk in a Class 4A Northwest 8 Conference game.

Tank Smith

Penn Hills, Sr., RB/LB

Smith (5-9, 200) ran for 184 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s 64-28 win over Kiski Area. He has rushed for 547 yards and nine scores this season. He and the Indians (5-0, 3-0) will host Armstrong on Friday.

Cole Spencer

Pine-Richland, So., QB/S

Spencer completed 13 of 17 passes for 192 yards and a touchdown and also ran for 102 yards and two scores in a win over Norwin last week. He has completed 42 of 66 passes for 597 yards and seven scores. The Rams (4-1, 3-0) play Central Catholic this week.

Shane Stump

Thomas Jefferson, Jr., QB

Stump has thrown for 661 yards and 11 touchdowns for the top-ranked Jaguars (4-0, 4-0), who travel to Connellsville on Friday. He threw for 163 yards and four scores in a 48-0 win over Trinity last week.

Bill Hartlep is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

