TribLive HSSN ranks the top 7 coaches in WPIAL history — No. 7

By: George Guido

Friday, October 12, 2018 | 8:57 PM

Did you ever wonder how you would rank the top high school football players and coaches in WPIAL history?

So did the staff at the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN will rank the top 7 high school football coaches and players in WPIAL history by position based on their performance during their scholastic careers.

We will announce the players in reverse order each day, starting Saturday. The top player will be released each Friday morning.

We encourage you to tell us through social media if you agree, or if we have missed the mark with our rankings.

There are no perfect rankings, but it’s something to discuss and debate each week.

Have fun with them and hopefully your — or your father’s — favorite player or coach made the lists.

Here’s a look at the Trib 7 all-time great coaches:

No. 7 — Joe Hamilton, Midland, New Brighton, Hempfield, Blackhawk

Regarded as one of the coaching profession’s true gentlemen, Hamilton is second in all-time WPIAL coaching victories with a 324-170-11 record in 48 seasons — 39 with Blackhawk.

The Beaver graduate entered the coaching ranks at his alma mater in 1963.

Hamilton got his first head coaching job at Midland three years later and went 12-5-2 over two seasons. He moved on to New Brighton where he led the Lions to the 1969 WPIAL finals, losing to Pine-Richland. Hamilton’s record at New Brighton over seven seasons was 46-18-1.

After a lone season at Hempfield, going 4-4-1, he returned to the Beaver Valley to take over the program at Blackhawk. In just his third season with the Cougars, he took the team to the WPIAL title game, losing to Penn Hills, 7-0, at Pitt Stadium.

Hamilton guided Blackhawk to winning seasons from 1984 to ’98, compiling a 142-33-4 record during that span. His teams won three WPIAL titles during the ’90s, including three straight from 1991-93.

His Cougars also were WPIAL runners-up four times. He led teams to the finals in five different decades — the ’60s, ’70s, ’80s, ’90s and 2000s.

Hamilton also had three PIAA finalists on his resume.

He has been inducted into the Beaver County, Western Pennsylvania Sports and Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association halls of fame and is a former president of the PSFCA.

Hamilton has a stellar reputation throughout the WPIAL and state. He retired from coaching after the 2014 season.

George Guido is a freelance writer.