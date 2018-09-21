TribLive HSSN ranks the top 7 offensive linemen in WPIAL history — No. 7

By: George Guido

Friday, September 21, 2018 | 6:03 PM

Did you ever wonder how you would rank the top high school football players in WPIAL history?

So did the staff at the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN will rank the top 7 high school football players in WPIAL history by position based on their performance during their scholastic careers.

We will announce the players in reverse order each day, starting Saturday. The top player will be released each Friday morning.

We encourage you to tell us through social media if you agree, or if we have missed the mark with our rankings.

There are no perfect rankings, but it’s something to discuss and debate each week.

Have fun with them and hopefully your — or your father’s — favorite player made the lists.

Here’s a look at the Trib 7 all-time great offensive linemen:

No. 7 — AQ Shipley, Moon

Although the 2018 season with the Arizona Cardinals ended before it started with an ACL injury, Allan Quay Shipley is the only player from a WPIAL school to win the Dave Rimington Trophy, symbolic of the top center in college football.

Shipley won it in 2008 while with Penn State, a year before Steelers center Markeis Pouncey won the award.

In his days at Moon, Shipley was named Associated Press Big School all-state, third-team offensive lineman in 2002 and first-team Class 3A defensive lineman in 2003. He was also named to the Tribune-Review Terrific 25.

The 2001 Tigers lost in the WPIAL quarterfinals against Highlands. In 2002, Moon made the semifinals, losing to Pine-Richland in double overtime.

In 2003, Moon also made the semis, losing to Thomas Jefferson.

He played in the 2004 Big 33 game against Ohio.

In basketball, Shipley was part of the Moon team that won the 2004 WPIAL Class 3A title over Knoch and followed that with a state title with a victory over Holy Ghost Prep.

Shipley was moved between the offensive and defensive lines while at Penn State. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL draft by the Steelers.

After stints with the Eagles, Ravens and Colts, Shipley has found a home in Arizona and has already signed an extension for 2019.

George Guido is a freelance writer.