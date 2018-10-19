TribLive HSSN ranks the top 7 toughest places to play in WPIAL history — No. 7

By: George Guido

Friday, October 19, 2018 | 6:33 PM

Did you ever wonder how you would rank the top high school football players in WPIAL history? How about coaches? Or toughest places to play?

So did the staff at the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN has ranked the top 7 high school football players in WPIAL history by position based on their performance during their scholastic careers. The Network also has ranked the top 7 coaches.

We announce the players in reverse order each day, starting Saturday. The top choice will be released each Friday morning.

We encourage you to tell us through social media if you agree, or if we have missed the mark with our rankings.

There are no perfect rankings, but it’s something to discuss and debate each week.

Have fun with them and hopefully your — or your father’s — favorite player or coach or stadium made the lists.

Here’s a look at the Trib 7 all-time toughest places to play:

No. 7 — Martorelli Stadium, North Hills

Opened in 1941 as West View Field, it is the classic, small-town stadium positioned between already established roads.

When West View High School was morphed into North Hills in 1958 to acknowledge the burgeoning Ross Township area, school officials decided to keep the small-town feel.

The stadium is named after Mario Martorelli, a Westinghouse High School and Pitt graduate who came to coach West View in 1945 and stayed until 1967. He taught business education at West View and North Hills.

Martorelli also was athletic director from 1967 until his death on May 5, 1974. Shortly after, the North Hills School Board renamed the stadium.

Fans had plenty to cheer about during the decade of the 1980s. Under coach Jack McCurry, the Indians compiled a 97-21-2 record, making the WPIAL playoffs each of those seasons. In 1987, North Hills was declared the top team in the nation.

Leading the cheers is a group known as the “Rowdie Rooters” who set up at a private residence overlooking the stadium — just one more thing visiting teams have to contend with.

The stadium had fallen into disrepair by 2001 and the visitors bleachers were condemned. Martorelli Stadium then underwent a massive modernization, though keeping its hometown feel.

George Guido is a freelance writer.