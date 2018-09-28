TribLive HSSN ranks the top 7 wide receivers in WPIAL history — No. 7

By: George Guido

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 6:33 PM

Did you ever wonder how you would rank the top high school football players in WPIAL history?

So did the staff at the TribLive High School Sports Network.

Trib HSSN will rank the top 7 high school football players in WPIAL history by position based on their performance during their scholastic careers.

We will announce the players in reverse order each day, starting Saturday. The top player will be released each Friday morning.

We encourage you to tell us through social media if you agree, or if we have missed the mark with our rankings.

There are no perfect rankings, but it’s something to discuss and debate each week.

Have fun with them and hopefully your — or your father’s — favorite player made the lists.

Here’s a look at the Trib 7 all-time great wide receivers:

No. 7 — Jon Baldwin, Aliquippa

While with the Quips, Baldwin became one of the nation’s elite college recruits as a receiver.

After making the Associated Press all-state second team in 2006 in the specialist category, he was a first-team receiver in 2007. Baldwin was selected to the Tribune-Review Terrific 25 team in ’07.

Over his final two seasons, he caught 62 passes for 1,083 yards and 14 touchdowns as Aliquippa compiled a 19-4 overall record. Two of those losses came in the WPIAL playoffs against Jeannette.

In 2006, the Quips lost 18-14 to the Jayhawks in the quarterfinals. The 2007 semifinal was another setback to Jeannette, 70-48, in what remains the highest-scoring playoff game ever and was a game for the ages.

Baldwin caught six passes for 180 yards and scored three touchdowns on two 39-yard plays and a 67-yarder. On the 67-yarder, two Jeannette players tipped the pass before Baldwin came up with it in what turned out to be his final high school game.

He played in the 2008 U.S. Army All-American Bowl and in the Big 33 Classic in Hershey against the Ohio all-stars.

Baldwin was also all-state in basketball where he averaged 21.9 points and 8.6 rebounds during his senior season. He also excelled in track in the 100- and 200-meter events and the 400 relay.

After being ranked as the No. 5 wide receiver in the nation, he signed with Pitt. He played three seasons with the Panthers, including a 2009 sophomore season where he caught 57 passes for 1,111 yards.

Baldwin was selected in the first round by Kansas City in 2011 and played in 33 NFL games with the Chiefs and the 49ers.

George Guido is a freelance writer.