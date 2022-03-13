TribLive HSSN sports broadcasts for week of March 14-20, 2022

Sunday, March 13, 2022 | 7:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Brandon Davis drives past Highlands’ Bradyn Foster during their PIAA Class 5A second-round game Friday, March 11, 2022, at Norwin High School.

The fields are dwindling as the postseason pucks reach the final four and the state basketball hits the quarterfinals and semifinals this week here on the TribLive High School Sports Network.

We have coverage of the elite eight and the final four in the PIAA boys and girls state basketball playoffs, along with video coverage of all eight PIHL Penguins Cup high school hockey postseason games.

Plus, we recap the second round, quarterfinals and semifinals of the PIAA basketball playoffs and continue our ‘Salute to the Champions’ with three new Rebel Yell podcasts.

Monday, March 14

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream — PIAA basketball second-round recap plus another ‘Salute to the Champions’ interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs: Video Stream 3A Semifinals — Seneca Valley vs. North Allegheny at 6:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs: Video Stream 3A Semifinals — Peters Township vs. Pine-Richland at 8:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Tuesday, March 15

PIAA Boys Basketball 5A Quarterfinals — Gateway vs. Laurel Highlands at 8 p.m. on WMBS-AM 590, WMBS-FM 101.1

PIAA Girls Basketball 6A Quarterfinals — Mt. Lebanon vs. Easton at 5 p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIAA Girls Basketball 3A Quarterfinals — Freedom vs. River Valley at 7:30 p.m. on WLCY-FM 106.3

PIAA Girls Basketball 2A Quarterfinals — Bellwood-Antis vs. Homer-Center at 7 p.m. on WCCS-AM 1160, WCCS-FM 101.1

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream 2A Semifinals: Penn-Trafford vs. Thomas Jefferson at 7 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream 2A Semifinals: South Fayette vs. Franklin Regional at 9 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Wednesday, March 16

PIAA Boys Basketball 2A Quarterfinals — Video Stream: Ridgway vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. on the OLSH Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com and on WLCY-FM 106.3

PIAA Girls Basketball 5A Quarterfinals — Video Stream: McKeesport vs. Moon at 7 p.m. on the McKeesport Tigers Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball 5A Quarterfinals — Chartiers Valley vs. Gettysburg at TBA p.m. on WJPA-FM 95.3

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream A Semifinals: Norwin vs. Fox Chapel at 6:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream A Semifinals: Quaker Valley vs. Erie McDowell at 8:45 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Thursday, March 17

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream — PIAA basketball quarterfinals recap plus another ‘Salute to the Champions’ interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream D2 Semifinals: Wilmington vs. Bishop Canevin at 6:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIHL Hockey Playoffs — Video Stream D2 Semifinals: Neshannock vs. Ringgold at 8:30 p.m. on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Friday, March 18

PIAA Boys Basketball Semifinals — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Semifinals — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Saturday, March 19

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream — WPIAL basketball Quarterfinals recap on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Boys Basketball Semifinals — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

PIAA Girls Basketball Semifinals — To be determined at TBA on TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Sunday, March 20

Rebel Yell Podcast Video Stream: PIAA basketball semifinals recap plus another ‘Salute to the Champions’ interview on the TribLive High School Sports Network at TribHSSN.TribLive.com