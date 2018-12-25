Tribune-Review athletes of the week: Penn-Trafford’s Zach Rocco, Greensburg Central Catholic’s Melina Maietta

By: Andrew John

Tuesday, December 25, 2018 | 6:03 PM

Zach Rocco

School: Penn-Trafford

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Claim to fame: Rocco, who is averaging 14 points and nine assists this season, finished with 17 points, nine assists and six rebounds to lead Penn-Trafford (5-2, 1-0) to a 60-59 win over Barringer, N.J. in the Kreul Classic in Coral Springs, Fla. on Dec. 21. Rocco added 11 points in a 77-51 win over Connellsville in Section 3-6A action on Dec. 17.

“We’ve been playing very well as a team,” Rocco said. “It’s not about me. It’s about everybody on the team. We have so much chemistry as a team so it comes easy for us. We know what each other are doing.”

How is it to play for your dad?

It’s good. It’s normal. Sometimes it can be hard in practice, but it’s normal.

What has been the key to the team’s success this season?

I think we have a lot of parts. We have a very good big man inside that can score. We have very good rebounders, and we have a lot different guys that can get hot.

What did the team learn from the two losses in the Kreul Classic?

We’ve played great teams in those two games. We played super athletic teams. We need to block out and rebound. We need to show up every single night to play our best.

How would you explain your style of play?

I always look for others. When I get into the lane, I look for shooters. I think it’s important to make the defense collapse and I look for the open shooter. We like to play fast so I’m looking to get the ball up the floor fast.

What is your favorite holiday song?

Winter Wonderland.

Melina Maietta

School: Greensburg Central Catholic

Sport: Basketball

Year: Junior

Claim to fame: Maietta, who is averaging 20 points this season, scored 20 points to lead the Centurions (6-0, 1-0) to a 70-46 win over Riverview in nonsection action on Dec. 17. Maietta scored 14 points in a 53-10 win over Propel Andrew Street in Section 3-A action on Dec. 21.

“I think our season is going really well,” Maietta said. “We are playing well as a team. We play every game the same and treat every team the same. We try our best and work our hardest to get all the wins.”

How have things been under new coach, Samuel Salih?

It’s really good. I really like him as a coach. I played for him in AAU. I knew how he would coach. He always keeps us motivated and treats every team the same. He tells us to play your hardest and you’ll get the win.

How have things been after transferring from Norwin?

Everything has been good. I’ve been very successful so far. The teammates play along pretty good, and we matchup pretty well together.

What has been the key to the team’s success?

We are playing pretty good together. We have the same mentality to win the section, WPIAL and go pretty far in states. We have three seniors and we want to make it count for them and make a run.

How is it to have players like Anna Eisaman and Bella Skatell on the floor with you?

It’s great. I love having them. I can trust them in the game, and they can trust me. It really helps in our success so far.

What is your favorite dessert to have during the holidays and why?

My aunt’s famous dessert. It’s like a chocolate pudding pie. My family lives for it, and that’s my favorite.

