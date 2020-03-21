Tribune-Review Westmoreland County wrestling all-star team
By:
Saturday, March 21, 2020 | 7:36 PM
John Altieri
Norwin, jr., 138 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 40-7, 72-16
Altieri reached the PIAA semifinals before losing to North Hills senior Sam Hillegas. He ended up finishing fourth. He was the WPIAL third-place finisher.
Ethan Berginc
Hempfield, jr., 113 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 37-6, 90-34
Berginc won the PIAA championship by defeating Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis, 3-2, in the final. He placed third in the WPIAL. He was the only wrestler who had to compete in the preliminary round to reach to the finals. He attends Jeannette and wrestles for Hempfield as part of a cooperative agreement.
Ty Cymmerman
Derry, jr., 126 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 39-8, 121-22
The three-time WPIAL champion placed sixth in the state. He placed fourth in 2019. He also is a three-time PIAA Southwest Regional runner-up.
Carter Dibert
Franklin Regional, jr., 113 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 42-3, 115-15
The returning PIAA 106-pound champion lost in the quarterfinals but battled back to place third. He was the WPIAL champion.
Vinny Kilkeary
Latrobe, fr., 106 pounds
Record: 30-7
Kilkeary won the PIAA championship with a pin in the finals against Cathedral Prep’s Jake Van Dee. He placed second in the WPIAL and was the Section 1 runner-up. He is fourth wrestler in school history to win a state title.
Chase Kranitz
Norwin, so., 152 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 37-9, 57-16
Kranitz qualified for the state tournament and went 2-2. He placed third in the WPIAL behind Pine-Richland junior Cole Spencer and Kiski Area senior Sammy Starr.
Ty Linsenbigler
Hempfield, Jr., 145 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 42-4, 114-18
The WPIAL champion ended placed fifth in the state. He placed fourth in 2019. He defeated Mason Spears of Franklin Regional in the fifth-place match.
Bill McChesney
Greensburg Salem, so., 285 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 30-6, 58-20
McChesney was the WPIAL runner-up and placed seventh in the state. Four of his losses were against WPIAL champion Isaiah Vance, and the last two were 1-0 decisions.
John Meyers
Greensburg Salem, sr., 220 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 33-2, 89-25
The Seton Hill recruit finished second in the WPIAL and third in the state. He was ranked third in the state behind Erie Prep senior Dorian Crosby and Selinsgrove junior Nate Schon by PAPowerWrestling.
Finn Solomon
Franklin Regional, so., 126 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 28-7, 68-15
Solomon was the only wrestler to defeat Norwin senior and PIAA champion Kurtis Phipps. Solomon was a PIAA runner-up at 113 in 2019.
Mason Spears
Franklin Regional, sr., 145 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 37-12, 96-44
The WPIAL runner-up ended his high school career with a sixth-place finish in the state tournament. He lost to Hempfield junior Ty Linsenbigler in the WPIAL finals and PIAA fifth-place match.
Isaiah Vance
Hempfield, jr., 285 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 42-2, 111-17
Vance joined his grandfather, Mike Kirkling, as a WPIAL heavyweight champion. He was a PIAA runner-up and a two-time placewinner.
Cole Weightman
Belle Vernon, so., 220 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 31-5, 40-8
The sophomore surprised many with his strength. The WPIAL champion battled injuries during the season and aggravated a shoulder injury in the state tournament and finished sixth.
Gabe Willochell
Latrobe, sr., 132 pounds
Record (2019-20, career): 37-2, 135-28
The WPIAL runner-up was seconds away from wrestling in the PIAA finals. He finished third by defeating WPIAL champion Alejandro Herrera-Rondon of Seneca Valley in the consolation finals. He will attend Edinboro.
