Tribune-Review Westmoreland County wrestling all-star team

By:

Saturday, March 21, 2020 | 7:36 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Vincent Kilkeary reacts to defeating Tyler Kasak of Beth Catholic in the 106-weight class semifinal in AAA on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the PIAA individual state wrestling championship at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Ethan Berginc flexes after winning the AAA semifinal against Braxton Fries-appello of Easton in the 113-weight class semifinal in AAA on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the PIAA individual state wrestling championship at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert wrestles Connellsville’s Mason Prinkey in the 113 pound weight class in class AAA during the PIAA state wrestling tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Gabe Willochell rises up with excitement after defeating Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon in the 132 class final at the Powerade Wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Canon-McMillan High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Ty Linsenbigler wrestles atop Penn Manor’s Dylan Coleman in the 145 weight class in class AAA during the PIAA state wrestling tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Mason Spears wrestles Sam Hayes of Council Rock North in the 145 pound weight class in class AAA during the PIAA state wrestling tournament on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s John Altieri works against Franklin Regional’s Zach McCann during their 138 pound match Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Norwin High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s John Meyers battles against Central Dauphin’s Marques Holton in the 220 bout quarterfinal in the PIAA state wrestling championship on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Giant Center in Hershey. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Belle Vernon’s Cole Weightman wrestles Greensburg Salem’s John Meyers in the 220 weight class on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in WPIAL class AAA wrestling championship at Canon-McMillan High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Chase Kranitz works to defeat Franklin Regional’s Mason Spears during their 145 pound match Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, at Norwin High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s William McChesney and Hempfield’s Isaiah Vance both react before crashing into a table in the 285 weight class final on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 in WPIAL class AAA wrestling championship at Canon-McMillan High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Isaiah Vance squares off in neutral against Cole Deery of Malvern Prep in the 285-pound final at the Powerade Wrestling tournament Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at Canon-McMillan High School. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Kurtis Phipps wrestles Franklin Regional’s Finn Solomon during the 67th annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association wrestling tournament on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Kiski Area High School. Previous Next

John Altieri

Norwin, jr., 138 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 40-7, 72-16

Altieri reached the PIAA semifinals before losing to North Hills senior Sam Hillegas. He ended up finishing fourth. He was the WPIAL third-place finisher.

Ethan Berginc

Hempfield, jr., 113 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 37-6, 90-34

Berginc won the PIAA championship by defeating Cedar Cliff’s Aiden Lewis, 3-2, in the final. He placed third in the WPIAL. He was the only wrestler who had to compete in the preliminary round to reach to the finals. He attends Jeannette and wrestles for Hempfield as part of a cooperative agreement.

Ty Cymmerman

Derry, jr., 126 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 39-8, 121-22

The three-time WPIAL champion placed sixth in the state. He placed fourth in 2019. He also is a three-time PIAA Southwest Regional runner-up.

Carter Dibert

Franklin Regional, jr., 113 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 42-3, 115-15

The returning PIAA 106-pound champion lost in the quarterfinals but battled back to place third. He was the WPIAL champion.

Vinny Kilkeary

Latrobe, fr., 106 pounds

Record: 30-7

Kilkeary won the PIAA championship with a pin in the finals against Cathedral Prep’s Jake Van Dee. He placed second in the WPIAL and was the Section 1 runner-up. He is fourth wrestler in school history to win a state title.

Chase Kranitz

Norwin, so., 152 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 37-9, 57-16

Kranitz qualified for the state tournament and went 2-2. He placed third in the WPIAL behind Pine-Richland junior Cole Spencer and Kiski Area senior Sammy Starr.

Ty Linsenbigler

Hempfield, Jr., 145 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 42-4, 114-18

The WPIAL champion ended placed fifth in the state. He placed fourth in 2019. He defeated Mason Spears of Franklin Regional in the fifth-place match.

Bill McChesney

Greensburg Salem, so., 285 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 30-6, 58-20

McChesney was the WPIAL runner-up and placed seventh in the state. Four of his losses were against WPIAL champion Isaiah Vance, and the last two were 1-0 decisions.

John Meyers

Greensburg Salem, sr., 220 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 33-2, 89-25

The Seton Hill recruit finished second in the WPIAL and third in the state. He was ranked third in the state behind Erie Prep senior Dorian Crosby and Selinsgrove junior Nate Schon by PAPowerWrestling.

Finn Solomon

Franklin Regional, so., 126 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 28-7, 68-15

Solomon was the only wrestler to defeat Norwin senior and PIAA champion Kurtis Phipps. Solomon was a PIAA runner-up at 113 in 2019.

Mason Spears

Franklin Regional, sr., 145 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 37-12, 96-44

The WPIAL runner-up ended his high school career with a sixth-place finish in the state tournament. He lost to Hempfield junior Ty Linsenbigler in the WPIAL finals and PIAA fifth-place match.

Isaiah Vance

Hempfield, jr., 285 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 42-2, 111-17

Vance joined his grandfather, Mike Kirkling, as a WPIAL heavyweight champion. He was a PIAA runner-up and a two-time placewinner.

Cole Weightman

Belle Vernon, so., 220 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 31-5, 40-8

The sophomore surprised many with his strength. The WPIAL champion battled injuries during the season and aggravated a shoulder injury in the state tournament and finished sixth.

Gabe Willochell

Latrobe, sr., 132 pounds

Record (2019-20, career): 37-2, 135-28

The WPIAL runner-up was seconds away from wrestling in the PIAA finals. He finished third by defeating WPIAL champion Alejandro Herrera-Rondon of Seneca Valley in the consolation finals. He will attend Edinboro.