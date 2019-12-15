Tribune-Review Westmoreland football all-star team

By:

Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 7:40 PM

Barry Reeger | For the Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Justin Cramer participates in the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Latrobe High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Jeannette’s Jackson Pruitt scores during the second quarter against OLSH Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Moon Area High School. Ligonier Valley’s Michael Petrof (left), and Hempfield’s Fintan Brose, both linemen, pose for a portrait at Hempfield Area High School in Hempfield Township, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Christian Jablonski works out during practice on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in Ligonier. Ken Reabe Jr. | For the Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Kyrie Miller (29) gains 11 yards during the first quarter of a PIAA District 6 Class 2A playoff game with Bellwood-Antis on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Weller Field in Ligonier. Southmoreland’s Riley Comforti, during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association annual 7-on-7 tournament, at Greater Latrobe Area High School, in Unity Twp., on Thursday, July 19, 2018. Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Gabe Dunlap (3) looks at the offensive line prior the ball being snapped during their game against Upper St. Clair at West Mifflin High School on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Norwin quarterback Jack Salopek looks for an open receiver against Pine-Richland Sept. 20, 2019, at Pine-Richland. Ken Reabe Jr. | For the Tribune-Review Hempfield’s Nathan Roby runs after making a catch during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Greater Latrobe High School. Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Larry Callaway runs the ball past Ringgold defenders Friday, Oct. 26, 2019. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ethan Carr pulls in a pass in front of Peters Township’s Ryan Magiske in the first half during the WPIAL Class 5A semifinal Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at West Mifflin High School. Ken Reabe Jr. | For the Tribune-Review Latrobe’s Kameron Stevens catches a pass during the Westmoreland County Coaches Association 7-on-7 tournament on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Greater Latrobe High School. Ben Bamford | Mon Valley Independent Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ben LaCarte (4) faces off with Clairton’s Wayne Wade III (3) after catching a pass on Sept. 6, 2019, at GCC. Submitted Ian Fasano is a junior lineman for the 2019 Mt. Pleasant football team. Submitted Jeannette No. 52 Zach Crutchman Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Greensburg Salem’s Cavan Trout runs for an attempted pass on Friday night, Sept. 13, 2019 against South Fayette at Offutt Field in downtown Greensburg during WPIAL football. Ken Reabe Jr. | For the Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley’s Sam Sheeder (16) completes a pass to Cage Dowden during the fourth quarter against Richland in the PIAA District 6 Class 2A championship game on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. Richland beat Ligonier Valley 34-6. Kenneth R Brooks | For the Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Dylan Schmidt (55) and Chase Burk (23) converge to bring down Connellsville quarterback Josh Maher during their game Sept. 6, 2019, at Connellsville. Submitted Franklin Regional’s Anthony Bonacci is a member of the 2019 football team. Submitted Hempfield senior lineman Cole Graham on Wednesday committed to St. Francis (Pa.). Bill Beckner | Tribune-Review Max Malis is a leader on the line for Derry. Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Belle Vernon’s Hayden Baron competes against West Mifflin on Oct. 11, 2019, at Weir Stadium. Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review Hempfield lineman Fintan Brose, poses for a portrait at Hempfield Area High School in Hempfield Township, on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Previous Next

Here are the members of the 2019 Tribune-Review Westmoreland football all-star team.

HAYDEN BARON

Belle Vernon, T/DE, Sr., 6-3, 260

The Robert Morris commit helped the Leopards reach the WPIAL Class 4A championship game. The Leopards had a balanced offense, and he contributed on defense, as well.

ANTHONY BONACCI

Franklin Regional, C/NG, Sr., 6-1, 266

Bonacci was a dominating figure in the middle of the offensive and defensive lines. From the nose position, he record 42 tackles, 24 solo, and had four tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery.

FINTAN BROSE

Hempfield, OL/DT, Sr., 6-4, 280

The Delaware commit will join his brother Braden on the Blue Hens roster. Brose was a dominating force on the offensive and defensive lines for the Spartans. He usually drew a lot of double teams on defense.

CHASE BURK

Penn-Trafford, SB/LB, Sr., 5-9, 185

Burk caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown, but it was his defense that stood out. He led the Warriors with 138 tackles, 78 solo, two interceptions and 3.5 quarterback sacks.

LARRY CALLAWAY

Belle Vernon, RB/DB, Sr., 5-11, 180

Callaway was part of a balanced offensive attack at Belle Vernon. He rushed for 1,064 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 113 yards in helping the Leopards reach the WPIAL Class 4A finals.

ETHAN CARR

Penn-Trafford, ATH/DB, Jr., 6-2, 205

Carr lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense and was a defensive back. He completed 8 of 22 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 323 yards and caught 42 passes for 764 yards. He also was a dangerous return specialist. He finished with 20 total touchdowns.

RILEY COMFORTI

Southmoreland, WR, Sr., 6-3, 185

Comforti bettered his stats after being a Tribune-Review all-star wide receiver in 2018. He caught 63 passes for 965 yards with nine touchdowns. He caught 47 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns a year ago.

JUSTIN CRAMER

Jeannette, G/LB, Jr., 6-0, 225

Cramer was the leading tackler for the Jayhawks, recording more than 100 for the second consecutive season. He also anchored an offensive line that helped the Jayhawks to nine victories.

ZACH CRUTCHMAN

Jeannette, G/DE, Sr., 6-2, 240

Crutchman was a finalist for the Bill Fralic Memorial Award, which honors the top linemen in the WPIAL. He was a strong blocker and created havoc on defense.

GABE DUNLAP

Penn-Trafford, QB, Sr., 6-0, 170

Dunlap had a huge year for the Warriors after running backs Caleb Lisbon and Sam Fanelli were sidelined with injuries. He rushed for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns and completed 105 of 178 passes for 1,763 yards and 18 scores.

IAN FASANO

Mt. Pleasant, G/NT, Jr., 5-10, 250

Fasano was named the WPIAL Class 3A Big East Defensive Lineman of the Year. He was a physical and dominating force in the middle of the Vikings’ defense. He’s also a good blocker on offense.

COLE GRAHAM

Hempfield, OL/DL, Sr., 6-6, 270

This St. Francis (Pa.) commit came on strong this season for the Spartans and ended up with numerous NCAA Division I offers. He was considered a late bloomer and he was one reason Nathan Roby had such a big season out of the backfield.

CHRISTIAN JABLONSKI

Ligonier Valley, OL/DL, Sr., 6-5, 260

The Lehigh commit was a dominating defensive player with 43 tackles and three quarterback sacks. He also was part of an effective offensive line that helped lead the Rams back to the District 6 Class 2A title game.

JUSTIN JOHNS

Franklin Regional, LB, Sr., 6-1, 230

Johns is a two-time Tribune-Review all-star. He rushed for two touchdowns, ran for 71 yards and caught nine passes for 99 yards. Johns’ forte was on defense, where he made 94 tackles, 59 solo, to lead the Panthers. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery.

BEN LACARTE

Greensburg Central Catholic, WR, Sr., 6-1, 175

LaCarte was the leading receiver for the Centurions. He caught 29 passes for 335 yards and six touchdowns. He also stood out on defense. He had eight interceptions, knocked down 14 passes and made 41 tackles.

MAX MALIS

Derry, OL/DL, Sr., 6-3, 270

Malis has an offer from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He was an outstanding two-way lineman for the Trojans. He helped Derry reach the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals for the third time in four seasons.

KYRIE MILLER

Ligonier Valley, RB/LB, Sr., 5-9, 186

Miller had another outstanding season for the Rams and earned his second consecutive Tribune-Review all-star selection. He rushed for 1,876 yards, caught 21 passes for 337 yards and scored 34 touchdowns.

MICHAEL PETROF

Ligonier Valley, OL/DL, Sr., 6-2, 275

The U.S. Naval Academy appointee was a two-way starter who dominated the line of scrimmage. He recorded 55 tackles and three quarterback sacks. He also was an intimidating blocker and was part of a dominating offense line. He was a four-year starter.

JACKSON PRUITT

Jeannette, WR/DB, Jr., 6-2, 185

Pruitt was used various ways by Jeannette coach Roy Hall. As a wide receiver, he caught 21 passes for 323 yards and six touchdowns. He was a four-year starter and earned his second consecutive Tribune-Review all-star selection.

NATHAN ROBY

Hempfield, RB/DB, Sr., 5-8, 158

Roby was spectacular for the Spartans. He rushed for 1,449 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 52 passes for 576 yards. He also was a solid defensive back.

JACK SALOPEK

Norwin, QB, Sr., 6-3, 180

The Western Michigan commit completed 162 of 303 passes for 2,231 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was a four-year starter. He also rushed for a touchdown. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the state.

SAM SHEEDER

Ligonier Valley, QB/LB, Sr., 5-9, 190

Sheeder moved back to quarterback after spending the 2018 season at wide receiver. He started the first four games at QB in 2017 before an injury ended his season. He completed 108 of 177 passes for 1,914 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 649 yards and nine touchdowns. He had four interceptions on defense.

KAMERON STEVENS

Latrobe, ATH/DB, Sr., 5-11, 155

Stevens was a starting receiver for the Wildcats, catching 19 passes for 187 yards, but his forte was in the return game. He finished with eight total touchdowns, including four on kickoff returns and one on a punt return. He returned two kickoffs for scores against Franklin Regional.

CAVAN TROUT

Greensburg Salem, TE/LB, Sr., 6-2, 210

This two-way starter for the Golden Lions played a key role in the team reaching the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. He had 16 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He also was one of the leading tacklers on defense.

Second team all-stars

Gavin Adams, Derry, OL/DL, Sr.

John Beard, Ligonier, DB/WR/K, Sr.

Alex Briggs, Greensburg Salem, RB, Jr.

Brandon Brown, Greensburg C.C., DB, Sr.

Josh Cheplick, Penn-Trafford, OL/DL, Sr.

Lucas Ciocco, Derry, OL, Sr.

Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, LB, Sr.

Zac Gordon, Franklin Regional, RB, Sr.

Jude Grzywinski, Ligonier Valley, C, So.

Colt Harper, Southmoreland, RB/LB, Sr.

Jared Hartman, Belle Vernon, QB, Sr.

Jacob Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, RB/DB, Sr.

Tucker Knupp, Latrobe, LB, Jr.

Tanner Krevokuch, Norwin, TE, Jr.

Nolan Labuda, Belle Vernon, WR, Sr.

Caleb Lisbon, Penn-Trafford, RB/S, Sr.

Luke Mazowiecki, Greensburg C.C., DB, Sr.

Mike Mizerak, Monessen, T, Jr.

Tanner Nicely, Derry, TE/LB, Sr.

Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, QB, Sr.

Blake Remaley, Hempfield, QB, Sr.

Hunter Ruokonen, Belle Vernon, WR, Sr.

Wylie Spiker, Ligonier Valley, OL/DL, Sr.

Ryan Thomas, Greensburg Salem, TE, Sr.

C.J. Waldier, Yough, WR, Jr.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Derry Area, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Jeannette, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Southmoreland, Yough