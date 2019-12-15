Tribune-Review Westmoreland football all-star team
Saturday, December 14, 2019 | 7:40 PM
HAYDEN BARON
Belle Vernon, T/DE, Sr., 6-3, 260
The Robert Morris commit helped the Leopards reach the WPIAL Class 4A championship game. The Leopards had a balanced offense, and he contributed on defense, as well.
ANTHONY BONACCI
Franklin Regional, C/NG, Sr., 6-1, 266
Bonacci was a dominating figure in the middle of the offensive and defensive lines. From the nose position, he record 42 tackles, 24 solo, and had four tackles for loss. He also forced a fumble and had a fumble recovery.
FINTAN BROSE
Hempfield, OL/DT, Sr., 6-4, 280
The Delaware commit will join his brother Braden on the Blue Hens roster. Brose was a dominating force on the offensive and defensive lines for the Spartans. He usually drew a lot of double teams on defense.
CHASE BURK
Penn-Trafford, SB/LB, Sr., 5-9, 185
Burk caught two passes for 15 yards and a touchdown, but it was his defense that stood out. He led the Warriors with 138 tackles, 78 solo, two interceptions and 3.5 quarterback sacks.
LARRY CALLAWAY
Belle Vernon, RB/DB, Sr., 5-11, 180
Callaway was part of a balanced offensive attack at Belle Vernon. He rushed for 1,064 yards and scored 18 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 113 yards in helping the Leopards reach the WPIAL Class 4A finals.
ETHAN CARR
Penn-Trafford, ATH/DB, Jr., 6-2, 205
Carr lined up at quarterback, running back and wide receiver on offense and was a defensive back. He completed 8 of 22 passes for 198 yards and two touchdowns, rushed for 323 yards and caught 42 passes for 764 yards. He also was a dangerous return specialist. He finished with 20 total touchdowns.
RILEY COMFORTI
Southmoreland, WR, Sr., 6-3, 185
Comforti bettered his stats after being a Tribune-Review all-star wide receiver in 2018. He caught 63 passes for 965 yards with nine touchdowns. He caught 47 passes for 714 yards and six touchdowns a year ago.
JUSTIN CRAMER
Jeannette, G/LB, Jr., 6-0, 225
Cramer was the leading tackler for the Jayhawks, recording more than 100 for the second consecutive season. He also anchored an offensive line that helped the Jayhawks to nine victories.
ZACH CRUTCHMAN
Jeannette, G/DE, Sr., 6-2, 240
Crutchman was a finalist for the Bill Fralic Memorial Award, which honors the top linemen in the WPIAL. He was a strong blocker and created havoc on defense.
GABE DUNLAP
Penn-Trafford, QB, Sr., 6-0, 170
Dunlap had a huge year for the Warriors after running backs Caleb Lisbon and Sam Fanelli were sidelined with injuries. He rushed for 1,164 yards and 12 touchdowns and completed 105 of 178 passes for 1,763 yards and 18 scores.
IAN FASANO
Mt. Pleasant, G/NT, Jr., 5-10, 250
Fasano was named the WPIAL Class 3A Big East Defensive Lineman of the Year. He was a physical and dominating force in the middle of the Vikings’ defense. He’s also a good blocker on offense.
COLE GRAHAM
Hempfield, OL/DL, Sr., 6-6, 270
This St. Francis (Pa.) commit came on strong this season for the Spartans and ended up with numerous NCAA Division I offers. He was considered a late bloomer and he was one reason Nathan Roby had such a big season out of the backfield.
CHRISTIAN JABLONSKI
Ligonier Valley, OL/DL, Sr., 6-5, 260
The Lehigh commit was a dominating defensive player with 43 tackles and three quarterback sacks. He also was part of an effective offensive line that helped lead the Rams back to the District 6 Class 2A title game.
JUSTIN JOHNS
Franklin Regional, LB, Sr., 6-1, 230
Johns is a two-time Tribune-Review all-star. He rushed for two touchdowns, ran for 71 yards and caught nine passes for 99 yards. Johns’ forte was on defense, where he made 94 tackles, 59 solo, to lead the Panthers. He also had an interception and a fumble recovery.
BEN LACARTE
Greensburg Central Catholic, WR, Sr., 6-1, 175
LaCarte was the leading receiver for the Centurions. He caught 29 passes for 335 yards and six touchdowns. He also stood out on defense. He had eight interceptions, knocked down 14 passes and made 41 tackles.
MAX MALIS
Derry, OL/DL, Sr., 6-3, 270
Malis has an offer from the U.S. Air Force Academy. He was an outstanding two-way lineman for the Trojans. He helped Derry reach the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals for the third time in four seasons.
KYRIE MILLER
Ligonier Valley, RB/LB, Sr., 5-9, 186
Miller had another outstanding season for the Rams and earned his second consecutive Tribune-Review all-star selection. He rushed for 1,876 yards, caught 21 passes for 337 yards and scored 34 touchdowns.
MICHAEL PETROF
Ligonier Valley, OL/DL, Sr., 6-2, 275
The U.S. Naval Academy appointee was a two-way starter who dominated the line of scrimmage. He recorded 55 tackles and three quarterback sacks. He also was an intimidating blocker and was part of a dominating offense line. He was a four-year starter.
JACKSON PRUITT
Jeannette, WR/DB, Jr., 6-2, 185
Pruitt was used various ways by Jeannette coach Roy Hall. As a wide receiver, he caught 21 passes for 323 yards and six touchdowns. He was a four-year starter and earned his second consecutive Tribune-Review all-star selection.
NATHAN ROBY
Hempfield, RB/DB, Sr., 5-8, 158
Roby was spectacular for the Spartans. He rushed for 1,449 yards and 25 touchdowns and caught 52 passes for 576 yards. He also was a solid defensive back.
JACK SALOPEK
Norwin, QB, Sr., 6-3, 180
The Western Michigan commit completed 162 of 303 passes for 2,231 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was a four-year starter. He also rushed for a touchdown. He’s one of the top quarterbacks in the state.
SAM SHEEDER
Ligonier Valley, QB/LB, Sr., 5-9, 190
Sheeder moved back to quarterback after spending the 2018 season at wide receiver. He started the first four games at QB in 2017 before an injury ended his season. He completed 108 of 177 passes for 1,914 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 649 yards and nine touchdowns. He had four interceptions on defense.
KAMERON STEVENS
Latrobe, ATH/DB, Sr., 5-11, 155
Stevens was a starting receiver for the Wildcats, catching 19 passes for 187 yards, but his forte was in the return game. He finished with eight total touchdowns, including four on kickoff returns and one on a punt return. He returned two kickoffs for scores against Franklin Regional.
CAVAN TROUT
Greensburg Salem, TE/LB, Sr., 6-2, 210
This two-way starter for the Golden Lions played a key role in the team reaching the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs. He had 16 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns. He also was one of the leading tacklers on defense.
Second team all-stars
Gavin Adams, Derry, OL/DL, Sr.
John Beard, Ligonier, DB/WR/K, Sr.
Alex Briggs, Greensburg Salem, RB, Jr.
Brandon Brown, Greensburg C.C., DB, Sr.
Josh Cheplick, Penn-Trafford, OL/DL, Sr.
Lucas Ciocco, Derry, OL, Sr.
Dillon Ferretti, Hempfield, LB, Sr.
Zac Gordon, Franklin Regional, RB, Sr.
Jude Grzywinski, Ligonier Valley, C, So.
Colt Harper, Southmoreland, RB/LB, Sr.
Jared Hartman, Belle Vernon, QB, Sr.
Jacob Johnson, Mt. Pleasant, RB/DB, Sr.
Tucker Knupp, Latrobe, LB, Jr.
Tanner Krevokuch, Norwin, TE, Jr.
Nolan Labuda, Belle Vernon, WR, Sr.
Caleb Lisbon, Penn-Trafford, RB/S, Sr.
Luke Mazowiecki, Greensburg C.C., DB, Sr.
Mike Mizerak, Monessen, T, Jr.
Tanner Nicely, Derry, TE/LB, Sr.
Trent Patrick, Greensburg Salem, QB, Sr.
Blake Remaley, Hempfield, QB, Sr.
Hunter Ruokonen, Belle Vernon, WR, Sr.
Wylie Spiker, Ligonier Valley, OL/DL, Sr.
Ryan Thomas, Greensburg Salem, TE, Sr.
C.J. Waldier, Yough, WR, Jr.
