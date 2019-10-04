Tried of near misses, Penn-Trafford hockey sets sights on playoff berth

Friday, October 4, 2019 | 6:56 PM

Ryan Mickey will be one of Penn-Trafford’s top scorers this season, but the only goal that really matters to him is making the playoffs.

After three years of close calls, the senior doesn’t want to be on the outside looking in during the postseason.

For as good as the Warriors have been at times — they scored the fifth-most goals in Class AA last year — they haven’t found a way to take the next step to compete for the Penguins Cup.

“We have to take our season game by game and focus on singular shifts,” Mickey said. “From seeing everyone at practices and (preseason) games, we are on the same page and willing to put in the work to make the playoffs. No one is taking practices or games lightly. We all want the same thing.”

The Warriors expect to build on their offensive success with four lines that can score.

Senior Jack Hughes was one of the team’s top scorers last season and works well with Mickey.

“Ryan gives 100% effort, is really smart and goes to the net, all of which creates space for other players,” Cerutti said. “Ryan also finds open guys really well, which fits with Jack’s ability to work hard and find the soft space in the defense, where he can be a natural point-production player.”

Penn-Trafford also added senior Ethan Tambroski after he transferred from Shady Side Academy.

“He’s one of those players who is a natural leader,” Cerutti said. “He brings speed, hands, size, and when he gets the puck, it takes two guys to stop him, so that will open up opportunities for everyone else.”

Senior goaltender Mason Smith earned playing time last season and has the benefit of being comfortable in the team’s system.

The team added two new goalies to the mix, freshman Jackson Kerrigan and Central Catholic transfer Connor Cunningham, which Mickey said is a friendly, supportive competition.

“We have that battle for not only who will be called up, but also who will be playing every night,” Cerutti said. “They’ll each get opportunities to take over a game and earn playing time.”

The Warriors will be led defensively by Nate Fetsick, Luke Militzer and Brandon Grkman.

“Luke is a stay-at-home defender, and while he’s not very physical, he’s very smart positionally,” Cerutti said. “We brought another new kid into the PT organization, Brandon Grkman, and he’s big, physical and fast. He and Nate can take more offensive shots and jump into the rush.”

If there is one area the Warriors need to improve, it’s their transition game.

“We definitely need to work more on our game in the neutral zone,” Cerutti said. “We’ve had times where we hold the puck, go east and west, and the message is we need to go north and south. It’s a mindset of realizing where you are on the ice and being able to flip a switch when the puck changes possession.”

The team’s ability to improve throughout the season, Cerutti said, will likely determine whether the Warriors break their playoff drought.

“I think this group is very eager to learn, and a lot have played outside of Penn-Trafford to get more experience,” Cerutti said. “I believe in them.”

Tags: Penn-Trafford