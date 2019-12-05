Trinity’s DeRubbo, Johnson named Trib HSSN scholar-athletes of the month for November

By:

Thursday, December 5, 2019 | 11:00 AM

Noah Johnson and Riley DeRubbo

The TribLive High School Sports Network is recognizing some of the best and brightest student-athletes in Western Pennsylvania.

School administrators, athletic directors, coaches and teachers have the opportunity to nominate one female and one male scholar-athlete to receive the TribLIVE High School Sports Network Scholar Athlete of the Month Award.

Nominees must be in good standing at a school that HSSN covers to qualify. They must have a 3.25 GPA or higher and must be actively contributing to a school-sanctioned athletics team in a positive way.

Nominations will be accepted from the first through the 14th of each month. Trib readers and fans then vote on their favorites from the 15th to the 25th. New nominations will be accepted and voting will take place each month from October 2019 through May 2020.

Winners for each month will receive a plaque, recognition in the Tribune-Review and on TribLIVE High School Sports Network and their school will receive a $200 donation toward their STEM program.

To nominate or vote, visit TribHSSN.TribLIVE.com and click on the Scholar Athlete of the Month banner.

Here’s a closer look at November’s Trib HSSN scholar-athletes of the month:

Riley DeRubbo

School: Trinity

Class: Senior

Sport: Basketball

Claim to fame: One of the WPIAL’s top girls basketball players, DeRubbo is set to begin her senior season for the Hillers. She is a three-year letter winner who was an all-section performer as a freshman and sophomore. She suffered a knee injury just before her junior year but returned to help the team during the playoffs.

In addition to her basketball prowess, the Division I Fordham recruit is a member of TEAM trailblazers club helping students with needs, HOSA for future healthcare professionals, SADD Club, and FCCLA. She also is an honors student.

What are your expectations for this season?

This season, I think we should be really good. We have a good bit of experience on the team. Our girls are working super hard this year. I think the expectations are really high for us. We work our butts off at practice.

How is your knee feeling?

Great. It feels 100 percent. I do everything normal now.

How did you get injured?

I was in Kansas City for an AAU tournament. I was guarding a pick and roll, jumped up to get a ball and came down and twisted my knee and tore my ACL.

What position are you playing this year?

I’m playing a 1, 2 and 3 this year. It will change depending on who is in the game.

What will it take to get back to the PIAA playoffs?

I think a ton of hard work. Putting in the hours like we have been and just buying in. If everyone wants to work hard we can get there.

How has the transition been under new coach Kathy McConnell-Miller?

“It has been great. She is a great coach. She knows how to run efficient practices. She is great at breaking down things.

How did you get involved in basketball?

My mom (Jina) is a college basketball coach (at Washington & Jefferson). My dad (Jeff) played in college (at Westminster). I was always around it. I always loved watching it and started loving it.

Why did you choose Fordham?

When I went on my visit, I loved everything about it. The coaching staff are a bunch of great people. The campus is amazing. The players care about each other. It’s a great atmosphere to be a part of.

What will you miss most about Trinity?

Definitely, the people. There are great people at Trinity that care about you and help you with everything you do.

What was the toughest part about missing time with the knee injury?

The most difficult part was the mental aspect of it. You think ‘this is a lot harder than I thought it would be.’ My parents were the biggest people who helped me through it.

What are you hoping to get for Christmas?

An espresso machine. I love coffee.

Noah Johnson

School: Trinity

Class: Senior

Sports: Golf, basketball, baseball

Claim to fame: Johnson certainly gets the most out of what Trinity has to offer. The senior is a two-year golf letterman, a basketball letter winner and also plays baseball. He spent his first two years playing soccer for the Hillers. He also is the senior class treasurer and a member of the student council, National Honors Society, HOSA Club, Friends of Rachel Challenge, SADD Club, Dreamers Club, Chick-Fil-A Leadership, Trinity Educational Activity Mentors, Future Business Leaders of America, Trinity Cares and Peer Jury.

He is about to begin his senior basketball season this weekend at the Canon-McMillan tournament.

How has the preseason gone for basketball?

It’s going really good. Our first couple scrimmages went well. We’re hungry after last season.

What are your expectations for this season?

Make a big run to the playoffs, win section, make a run to the Pete.

How did the fall season go?

I averaged 45 (in golf). It wasn’t bad. My first year, I was around 55.

How did you get started in all the various sports?

Growing up, my dad played all those sports. He got me into them.

What are your plans for college?

I’m going to nursing school for four years and then going into anesthesia school. I’m thinking either Waynesburg or Pitt.

Why did you decide on nursing?

My dad (Dave) is a nurse, as well. Once I saw what he does, I fell in love with it.

How do you want to be remembered at Trinity?

I want to be remembered as a person that everyone could talk to. They call me the mayor.

What is your ideal Christmas gift?

Any sports item.

Are you a fan of any teams?

Duke and the Pitt Panthers.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: Trinity