Trio of WPIAL championships help secure Class 3A Trib HSSN Sports Cup

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, June 26, 2019 | 5:15 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review The Shady Side Academy girls lacrosse team celebrates after winning the WPIAL Class AA title May 24, 2019, at Robert Morris. The Shady Side Academy girls field hockey team defeated Ellis, 1-0, to win the WPIAL Class 1A Championship on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Shady Side Academy boys soccer team celebrates with the championship trophy after defeating Quaker Valley to win the WPIAL Class AA final Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, at Highmark Stadium. Previous Next

Shady Side Academy has hoisted the Trib HSSN Sports Cup in the past and came very close to winning it all a year ago, finishing second to North Catholic by less than 20 points.

However, the bridesmaid from last year is back to being a blushing bride as the Indians are the runaway winner of the 2018-2019 Class 3A cup.

SSA picked up points in 13 sports, including championship runs in boys soccer, field hockey and girls lacrosse.

“I believe everybody has the same goals for the student-athletes that are going through Shady Side,” said SSA assistant athletic director and girls lacrosse coach Katy Phillips. “That is to allow them to have an amazing academic experience while also being able to participate in a strong athletic program.”

The Trib HSSN Sports Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runners-up.

Schools earn 10 points for a playoff berth, an additional 10 points for a section championship, 50 points for a WPIAL or PIAA championship and 25 points for a district or state runner-up.

In July and August, the weekly Rebel Yell podcast will be dedicated to the six cup champions.

It was a two-team chase for the Class 3A cup, but it became a convincing victory for the Indians, as defending champion North Catholic finished nearly 100 points from the top.

Here are the standings in Class 3A for the Trib HSSN Sports Cup:

1. Shady Side Academy – 485 points

2. North Catholic – 390

3. Avonworth – 305

4. Seton LaSalle – 275

5. Freedom – 220

6. Deer Lakes – 185

7. Keystone Oaks – 165

8t. Riverside – 160

8t. Steel Valley – 160

10. Freeport – 140

11. Lincoln Park – 130

12t. Beth-Center – 90

12t. Southmoreland – 90

14t. Washington – 80

14t. Waynesburg – 80

16t. Charleroi – 60

16t. Ellwood City – 60

18t. Beaver Falls – 40

18t. Brownsville — 40

18t. McGuffey – 40

21t. East Allegheny – 30

21t. Valley – 30

23t. New Brighton — 20

23t. South Allegheny — 20

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Shady Side Academy