Two-way Gateway football standout Tui Brown commits to UConn

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 1:07 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Gateway’s Tui Faumuina-Brown charges into the end zone for a touchdown against Franklin Regional during WPIAL football on Friday night, Oct. 4, 2019 at Gateway Senior High School in Monroeville.

Gateway senior Tui Brown, a two-way standout for the WPIAL champion, committed Sunday to UConn.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker and tight end caught a team-best 45 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 45 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery for a Gateway team that won the WPIAL Class 5A title.

Brown had more than a dozen Division I offers. His list included Air Force, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Delaware, Duquesne, Navy, Ohio, Robert Morris, Toledo, UMass, Western Michigan and William & Mary.

UConn went 2-10 overall last season, 0-8 in the AAC under coach Randy Edsall. The Huskies are leaving the AAC for independent status before next season.