Two-way Gateway football standout Tui Brown commits to UConn
Tuesday, January 28, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Gateway senior Tui Brown, a two-way standout for the WPIAL champion, committed Sunday to UConn.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker and tight end caught a team-best 45 passes for 587 yards and nine touchdowns. He also had 45 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery for a Gateway team that won the WPIAL Class 5A title.
Brown had more than a dozen Division I offers. His list included Air Force, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Delaware, Duquesne, Navy, Ohio, Robert Morris, Toledo, UMass, Western Michigan and William & Mary.
UConn went 2-10 overall last season, 0-8 in the AAC under coach Randy Edsall. The Huskies are leaving the AAC for independent status before next season.
COMMITTED!!! #BleedBlue ???? pic.twitter.com/AXt7r3Uahx
— Tui Brown (@Tbrown_5) January 27, 2020
