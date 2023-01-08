Ty George expected to be named head football coach at Greensburg Salem

Sunday, January 8, 2023 | 12:37 PM

Bill Beckner Jr. | Tribune-Review Ty George (right), an assistant boys basketball shown with Greensburg Salem head boys basketball coach Cam Auld, is expected to be named head football coach at Greensburg Salem.

According to the school board agenda for Wednesday night’s meeting, Greensburg Salem will vote to hire Ty George as its head football coach.

George is a 2014 Hempfield graduate who was a standout wide receiver in the WPIAL and at Seton Hill.

He most recently was an assistant coach at Greensburg Salem on Dave Keefer’s staff.

Keefer resigned after 10 seasons.

George also has been an assistant at Hempfield, under Rich Bowen. He is a middle school social studies teacher at Greensburg Salem, and also is a varsity boys basketball assistant.

Greensburg Salem also is expected to name Anthony Manley head baseball coach. He would replace Bill Wisniewski, who resigned after nine years at the post.

