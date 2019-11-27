Undefeated Avonworth earns 14 spots on all-conference 1st team in Allegheny

By:

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 2:13 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Avonworth’s Jax Miller (4) celebrates his sack with Trevor Faulkner during the WPIAL Class AA championship game against Washington Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Norwin High School.

Undefeated conference champion Avonworth dominated the all-conference voting this season by claiming 14 of the available 28 first-team spots.

Antelopes players Josh Elm, Kevin Feltzer, Jax Miller and coach Duke Johncour also won individual awards in a vote of conference coaches.

Apollo-Ridge’s Logan Harmon was named offensive MVP.

First-team offense

Kevin Feltzer, Avonworth, OT, 6-3, 305, so.

Josh Elm, Avonworth, OT, 6-5, 270, sr.

Robert Harkleroad, Apollo-Ridge, G, 6-0, 210, sr.

Rionte Carter, Steel Valley, G, 5-11, 204, sr.

Ryan Paskiewicz, Avonworth, C, 6-2, 285, sr.

Trevor Faulkner, Avonworth, TE, 6-5, 215, jr.

Kyros Thorpe, Avonworth, WR, 5-9, 175, sr.

Theo Newhouse, Avonworth, WR, 6-2, 180, sr.

Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge, WR, 6-4, 195, jr.

Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny, WR, 6-2, 185, sr.

Park Penrod, Avonworth, QB, 6-3, 180, sr.

Jax Miller, Avonworth, RB, 6-1, 180, sr.

Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge, RB, 5-9, 205, jr.

Michael Odrey, Valley, K, 6-0, 160, sr.

First-team defense

Trevor Faulkner, Avonworth, DE, 6-5, 215, jr.

Cam Bush, Apollo-Ridge, DE, 5-11, 170, sr.

Kevin Feltzer, Avonworth, DL, 6-3, 305, so.

Josh Elm, Avonworth, DL, 6-5, 270, sr.

Jacob Horigan, Avonworth, ILB, 6-1, 185, sr.

Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge, ILB, 5-9, 205, jr.

Jax Miller, Avonworth, OLB, 6-1, 180, sr.

Keighton Reese, Apollo-Ridge, OLB, 6-0, 180, jr.

Ethan Syam, Avonworth, DB, 5-7, 160, sr.

Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge, DB, 6-4, 195, jr.

Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny, DB, 6-2, 185, sr.

Mason Tomlin, Shady Side Academy, DB, 5-9, 160, sr.

Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy, P, 6-2, 195, jr.

Jeremiah Johnson, Valley, KR, 5-10, 160, so.

Offensive Player of the Year: Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge

Offensive Linemen of the Year: Josh Elm, Avonworth

Defensive Player of the Year: Jax Miller, Avonworth

Defensive Linemen of the Year: Kevin Feltzer, Avonworth

Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth

—

2019 WPIAL ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Class 6A Conference

Allegheny 8 Conference

Big East Conference (5A)

Northern Conference

Big Eight Conference

Northwest Eight Conference

Big East Conference (3A)

Tri-County West Conference

Allegheny Conference

Century Conference

Midwestern Conference

Three Rivers Conference

Big Seven Conference

Eastern Conference

Tri-County South

Note: All-conference teams will be added as they’re released.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Avonworth, East Allegheny, Shady Side Academy, Steel Valley, Summit Academy, Valley