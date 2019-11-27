Undefeated Avonworth earns 14 spots on all-conference 1st team in Allegheny
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 | 2:13 AM
Undefeated conference champion Avonworth dominated the all-conference voting this season by claiming 14 of the available 28 first-team spots.
Antelopes players Josh Elm, Kevin Feltzer, Jax Miller and coach Duke Johncour also won individual awards in a vote of conference coaches.
Apollo-Ridge’s Logan Harmon was named offensive MVP.
First-team offense
Kevin Feltzer, Avonworth, OT, 6-3, 305, so.
Josh Elm, Avonworth, OT, 6-5, 270, sr.
Robert Harkleroad, Apollo-Ridge, G, 6-0, 210, sr.
Rionte Carter, Steel Valley, G, 5-11, 204, sr.
Ryan Paskiewicz, Avonworth, C, 6-2, 285, sr.
Trevor Faulkner, Avonworth, TE, 6-5, 215, jr.
Kyros Thorpe, Avonworth, WR, 5-9, 175, sr.
Theo Newhouse, Avonworth, WR, 6-2, 180, sr.
Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge, WR, 6-4, 195, jr.
Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny, WR, 6-2, 185, sr.
Park Penrod, Avonworth, QB, 6-3, 180, sr.
Jax Miller, Avonworth, RB, 6-1, 180, sr.
Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge, RB, 5-9, 205, jr.
Michael Odrey, Valley, K, 6-0, 160, sr.
First-team defense
Trevor Faulkner, Avonworth, DE, 6-5, 215, jr.
Cam Bush, Apollo-Ridge, DE, 5-11, 170, sr.
Kevin Feltzer, Avonworth, DL, 6-3, 305, so.
Josh Elm, Avonworth, DL, 6-5, 270, sr.
Jacob Horigan, Avonworth, ILB, 6-1, 185, sr.
Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge, ILB, 5-9, 205, jr.
Jax Miller, Avonworth, OLB, 6-1, 180, sr.
Keighton Reese, Apollo-Ridge, OLB, 6-0, 180, jr.
Ethan Syam, Avonworth, DB, 5-7, 160, sr.
Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge, DB, 6-4, 195, jr.
Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny, DB, 6-2, 185, sr.
Mason Tomlin, Shady Side Academy, DB, 5-9, 160, sr.
Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy, P, 6-2, 195, jr.
Jeremiah Johnson, Valley, KR, 5-10, 160, so.
Offensive Player of the Year: Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge
Offensive Linemen of the Year: Josh Elm, Avonworth
Defensive Player of the Year: Jax Miller, Avonworth
Defensive Linemen of the Year: Kevin Feltzer, Avonworth
Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
