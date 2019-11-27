Undefeated Avonworth earns 14 spots on all-conference 1st team in Allegheny

Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Undefeated conference champion Avonworth dominated the all-conference voting this season by claiming 14 of the available 28 first-team spots.

Antelopes players Josh Elm, Kevin Feltzer, Jax Miller and coach Duke Johncour also won individual awards in a vote of conference coaches.

Apollo-Ridge’s Logan Harmon was named offensive MVP.

First-team offense

Kevin Feltzer, Avonworth, OT, 6-3, 305, so.

Josh Elm, Avonworth, OT, 6-5, 270, sr.

Robert Harkleroad, Apollo-Ridge, G, 6-0, 210, sr.

Rionte Carter, Steel Valley, G, 5-11, 204, sr.

Ryan Paskiewicz, Avonworth, C, 6-2, 285, sr.

Trevor Faulkner, Avonworth, TE, 6-5, 215, jr.

Kyros Thorpe, Avonworth, WR, 5-9, 175, sr.

Theo Newhouse, Avonworth, WR, 6-2, 180, sr.

Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge, WR, 6-4, 195, jr.

Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny, WR, 6-2, 185, sr.

Park Penrod, Avonworth, QB, 6-3, 180, sr.

Jax Miller, Avonworth, RB, 6-1, 180, sr.

Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge, RB, 5-9, 205, jr.

Michael Odrey, Valley, K, 6-0, 160, sr.

First-team defense

Trevor Faulkner, Avonworth, DE, 6-5, 215, jr.

Cam Bush, Apollo-Ridge, DE, 5-11, 170, sr.

Kevin Feltzer, Avonworth, DL, 6-3, 305, so.

Josh Elm, Avonworth, DL, 6-5, 270, sr.

Jacob Horigan, Avonworth, ILB, 6-1, 185, sr.

Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge, ILB, 5-9, 205, jr.

Jax Miller, Avonworth, OLB, 6-1, 180, sr.

Keighton Reese, Apollo-Ridge, OLB, 6-0, 180, jr.

Ethan Syam, Avonworth, DB, 5-7, 160, sr.

Klay Fitzroy, Apollo-Ridge, DB, 6-4, 195, jr.

Tyler Padezan, East Allegheny, DB, 6-2, 185, sr.

Mason Tomlin, Shady Side Academy, DB, 5-9, 160, sr.

Josh Castro, Shady Side Academy, P, 6-2, 195, jr.

Jeremiah Johnson, Valley, KR, 5-10, 160, so.

Offensive Player of the Year: Logan Harmon, Apollo-Ridge

Offensive Linemen of the Year: Josh Elm, Avonworth

Defensive Player of the Year: Jax Miller, Avonworth

Defensive Linemen of the Year: Kevin Feltzer, Avonworth

Coach of the Year: Duke Johncour, Avonworth

