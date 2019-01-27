Undefeated Pine-Richland stays atop PIHL power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, January 27, 2019 | 2:57 PM

Every Monday during the 2018-19 PIHL season, the TribLive High School Sports Network releases Power Rankings.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Here are the rankings for the Week of Jan. 27.

Overall record includes wins, losses, ties and overtime losses.

PIHL TRIB 10

1. Pine-Richland (14-0-0-0)

(Last Week 1)

2. Peters Township (12-2-0-1)

(Last Week 2)

3. Montour (14-0-0-0)

(Last Week 4)

4. North Allegheny (11-4-0-0)

(Last Week 5)

5. Latrobe (12-3-0-0)

(Last Week 6)

6. Upper St. Clair (10-2-0-2)

(Last Week 3)

7. Mars (12-3-0-0)

(Last Week 8)

8. Bethel Park (9-4-0-0)

(Last Week 9)

9. Meadville (11-2-0-0)

(Last Week NR)

10. Mt. Lebanon (8-4-0-1)

(Last Week 7)

Out: West Allegheny

Don Rebel is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Don at drebel@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TheDonRebel.

