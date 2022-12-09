TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Union falls short to Steelton-Highspire in PIAA Class A football final

By:
Thursday, December 8, 2022 | 3:42 PM

MECHANICSBURG — Union could see the end zone all afternoon, but the Scotties rarely got there.

The Scotties offense created four red-zone chances Thursday but scored only once in a 22-8 loss to Steelton-Highspire in the PIAA Class A final at Cumberland Valley’s Chapman Field.

Crossing the goal line wasn’t a problem for Steelton-Highspire running back Ronald Burnette. The junior rushed for 126 yards and three touchdowns as the District 3 champions pulled away in the second half.

Union was in the state finals first the first time, and got here under first-year coach Kim Niedbala.

The title was Steelton-Highspire’s second in three years.

Union trailed 7-0 at halftime after coming up empty on first-half possessions that ended at the 15-, 19- and 9-yard lines. The first two ended with failed fourth-down conversions and the third resulted in an interception.

Scotties quarterback Braylon Thomas scored Union’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run in the third quarter, capping a 13-play, 63-yard drive.

Thomas rushed for 80 yards on 29 carries, but that total was hurt by 56 yards lost on negative plays.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More Football

Southmoreland basketball coach earns assist for Belle Vernon football’s state playoff run
Unsung heroes help Belle Vernon to state championship game
For 2nd straight December, The Birdie labors over a Westmoreland County state final pick
Pine-Richland seniors aim to cap careers as state champions
This week on Trib HSSN for week of Dec. 5, 2022

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter