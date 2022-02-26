Union keeps Imani Christian at arm’s length, moves on to Class A finals

Saturday, February 26, 2022 | 6:02 PM

Union boys basketball coach Mark Stanley likes to tell his team to “enjoy the process.”

And the process has become enjoyable enough to earn a spot in the WPIAL Class A finals.

The Scotties held a sometimes-slim lead for over three quarters and finished with a 66-54 victory over Imani Christian on Saturday afternoon at Fox Chapel High School.

A 3-pointer by Cam Taylor with 5 minutes, 23 seconds left in the opening period gave Union the lead for good as the Scotties overcame foul trouble to advance their record to 22-2 on the season.

Matt Stanley registered 36 points – 26 coming in the second half – to pace the victory.

“We work hard all summer,” Matt Stanley said. “We have all these guys come to the gym and put the time in.”

Union will chase its second WPIAL title, the first since 2003, facing Bishop Canevin at 5 p.m. Thursday at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

Even with the loss, Imani (15-6) will qualify for the PIAA playoffs which begin March 8.

The Scotties were confident they could handle a strong, talented team that has garnered considerable headlines this season.

“We have a skill level that’s good, a point guard that can handle the pressure. We’ve got guys that can shoot and big men who will battle you,” coach Mark Stanley said. “You have that, you have a chance. We know they’re athletic. We didn’t think their press would hurt us.”

A pair of 3-point field goals by Peyton Lombardo in the second period put Union up by 23-13, but trouble loomed. Mark Stanley picked up his third personal with 5:14 left in the half, Lombardo his third with 3:12 to go, and Brennan Porter, who replaced Stanley on the floor, picked up his third with 1:33 remaining.

“I knew this could happen with their size,” coach Stanley said. “I told Mark Stanley just because you have three fouls, don’t lose your aggressiveness. Be fundamental. Do the right stuff. Get good positioning.”

Kaden Fisher, a 6-foot-3 junior forward, actually did foul out in the fourth quarter. But by then Union was in command.

Meanwhile, Imani couldn’t take advantage of its many trips to the foul line, shooting 14 of 28 on the day, 6 of 15 in the first half.

“We shot the ball 50 percent from the free throw line, which was horrific,” said Saints coach Omar Foster. “That hurt us. Honestly, the free throws hurt us, but we never got into our style of basketball. We never got in transition. We scored 54 today, but we average in the 60s. Just fell a little short, offensively, today.”

Alier Maluk, the 6-10 freshman, had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots. He sustained a knee injury midway through the third period and play was halted. While Maluk was gone, a 3-pointer by Avery Wesley brought Imani to within 34-29, but that was as close as the Saints would get, even when Maluk returned.

In the fourth period, the Saints were forced to foul and Matt Stanley proceeded to can 13 of 15 foul shots in that quarter.

Wesley had 14 points and three steals for the Saints.

Mark Stanley had nine rebounds to lead the Scotties and Fisher had seven.

Union was also in the 2018 finals, losing to Vincentian, 54-51.

