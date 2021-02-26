Upper St. Clair tops Chartiers Valley in battle of No. 1 overall seeds

By:

Friday, February 26, 2021 | 10:36 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Banbury (25) celebrates next to Chartiers Valley’s Brayden Reynolds during their game on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Gensler drives to the basket past Chartiers Valley’s Brayden Reynolds during their game on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Banbury past Chartiers Valley’s Anthony Collura during their game on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Porter Rauch pulls down a rebound against Chartiers Valley on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Gensler scores past Chartiers Valley’s Anthony Mackey during their game on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Brayden Reynolds dunks against Upper St. Clair on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Ethan Dahlem scores past Chartiers Valley’s Frank Dervanik during their game on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s David Pantelis works against Chartiers Valley’s Carter Mastovich during their game on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s David Pantelis pressures Chartiers Valley’s Brayden Reynolds during their game on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s David Pantelis drives to the basket against Chartiers Valley on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Gensler scores past Chartiers Valley’s Brayden Reynolds during their game on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Upper St. Clair’s Luke Gensler celebrates a three-pointer next to Chartiers Valley’s Anthony Collura during their game on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School. Previous Next

This would’ve been a scrimmage most years, tucked between the WPIAL pairings meeting and the playoff openers, but Upper St. Clair and Chartiers Valley played Friday night with purpose.

Rarely do you see No. 1 vs. No. 1.

“It definitely felt like a playoff environment,” said USC junior Luke Gensler, who scored a game-high 24 points and led a strong third-quarter push to defeat host Chartiers Valley, 65-56, in the teams’ regular-season finale.

The WPIAL awarded each team a No. 1 overall playoff seed earlier this week. Upper St. Clair (16-1) enters the postseason No. 1 in Class 6A and Chartiers Valley (19-3) is No. 1 in 5A.

Name a better way to end the regular season, asked USC coach Danny Holzer.

“Tonight was an intense, all-out fight for 32 minutes,” Holzer said. “It was much, much more productive than a scrimmage. No question.”

Upper St. Clair had three scorers in double figures. Joining Gensler were Luke Banbury with 14 points and David Pantelis with 11.

Brayden Reynolds led Chartiers Valley with 20 but scored only six after halftime. The Colts had led by five at half but were outscored 17-4 in the third quarter.

Gensler scored 11 points in the third with consecutive layups just after halftime to lead 35-34. CV’s Socrates Boulis scored 1 minute later to retake the lead, but Pantelis answered with a layup to give USC the lead for good.

The Panthers led 46-38 after three.

“Offensively, we got stagnant and took bad shots,” CV coach Brandon Sensor said. “When you take bad shots, it really hurts your defense. Sometimes you’ve just got to want it. At times we’re not all five guys zoned in.”

Chartiers Valley opens the playoffs Wednesday hosting either No. 16 Hampton or No. 17 McKeesport. Upper St. Clair starts Tuesday against No. 16 Greensburg Salem or No. 17 Canon-McMillan.

The WPIAL broke from tradition and allowed teams to schedule regular-season games up until their playoff openers. So, about a week or two ago, USC and CV made plans.

“They’re one of the best teams we could face,” Sensor said. “You want that. It prepares you and gets you ready. Win or lose, we learned from it. We lost. We don’t want to have that feeling again.”

Trailing 34-29, Holzer challenged his team at halftime to play better defense and make more shots. The Panthers went 12 for 34 shooting in the first half including 1 for 11 from 3-point range.

“I gave them a good tongue-lashing at halftime,” Holzer said. “A positive one, not a bad one, if you know what I mean. But I challenged some guys. I knew they would respond.”

USC scored the first six points to start the second half, and 10 of the first 12. The Panthers made 8 of 15 shots in the third on mostly layups, led by Gensler, who went 5 for 7.

“There are moments when he can tell we aren’t us,” Gensler said. “He needs to speak up and tell us we need to get into the game. I think it helps big time.”

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Chartiers Valley, Upper St. Clair