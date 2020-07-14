Upper St. Clair’s Jordan captures medalist honors at Isaly’s Junior event at Youghiogheny

Tuesday, July 14, 2020 | 7:36 PM

Scott Jordan of Upper St. Clair shot a 1-over par 73 to capture the Isaly’s Junior Tour tournament at Youghiogheny Country Club on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh’s Adam Steinmetz was second with a 75 in the 17-18 age division.

Cranberry Township’s Dante Rossetti won the 15-16 division by shooting a 77, while Aaron Didjunas of Pittsburgh won the 11-14 division with a 77.

Mt. Lebanon’s Lindsey Powanda took the 16-18 division with an 81, while South Fayette’s Marissa Malosh won the 11-15 division with an 88.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

