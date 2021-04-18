Urged not to apply at Pine-Richland, coaches statewide pledge support for ousted coach Eric Kasperowicz

By:

Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 11:46 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland head coach Eric Kasperowicz reacts to a game-clinching first down against Governor Mifflin during the PIAA Class 5A semifinals Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Tiger Stadium in Hollidaysburg.

Dozens of high school football coaches statewide have used social media to announce their support for coach Eric Kasperowicz and his assistants, who were fired at Pine-Richland on Wednesday.

Many of the tweets were in response to an email sent by Gateway athletic director/football coach Don Holl, who urged his colleagues to not apply for the open job. Holl sent his email to fellow members of the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association.

“My motivation was just to say, ‘Hey, I think this should still be his job,’” Holl said, “and hopefully they’ll reconsider and do the right thing and rehire him.”

Kasperowicz confirmed Friday that he reapplied for the job, two days after the district opened his position to applicants. Pine-Richland went 85-18 in eight seasons under Kasperowicz with four WPIAL championships and two state titles.

The administration’s decision to replace the coaching staff stirred controversy in the community. Pine-Richland students rallied Friday morning outside the high school in support of Kasperowicz.

The school district in recent weeks had investigated allegations of possible hazing or bullying associated with the team, said current and former football players who were questioned by administrators. However, the district has not confirmed the investigation and declined to explain why Kasperowicz’s contract wasn’t renewed.

“It’s hard to be a coach and there’s really not a lot of job security,” Holl said. “It’s tough when you see guys who you respect and you know and you trust get a raw deal because it could happen to anybody. Unfortunately, this is pretty good evidence of that.”

• • • • •

Blackhawk

Burrell

Canon-McMillan

The Big Mac Coaching Staff stands with @CoachKasper and his staff. We have had nothing but respect for the PR football program and the coaches and players who represent it. First Class! @PRRamsFootball pic.twitter.com/yhjq0mXTT5 — BIG MAC FOOTBALL (@BigMacsFootball) April 18, 2021

Central Valley

Chartiers Valley

We @CVColtsFootball support @CoachKasper and his staff! We all have a passion to lead young men and women. It’s clear he’s had a huge impact on his players and community @CoachDonHoll1 #support The coaching community competes fiercely but has a bond built through respect (cont) — Coach Knause (@DKnause5) April 18, 2021

Deer Lakes

Elizabeth Forward

My staff and I stand with @CoachKasper pic.twitter.com/IRFR1eTsoG — Mike Collodi (@Coach_Collodi) April 18, 2021

Hopewell

Moon

Kiski Area

Kiski Area football stands with our 5A- Section 3 brothers @CoachKasper and the @PRRamsFootball staff!@CoachDonHoll1 pic.twitter.com/QkedAigpxp — Kiski Area Football (@kiskifootball) April 18, 2021

Knoch

New Castle

The New Castle Football program stands with @CoachKasper and his staff! He has worked hard and done what is right for his community! We stand strong of Coach Kasperowicz and his staff here at New Castle. @CoachDonHoll1. pic.twitter.com/tCcOphaddB — Coach Cowart (@coachjcowart) April 18, 2021

Peters Township

No doubt, Peters Township Football stands with Coach K! @CoachKasper @CoachDonHoll1 — TJ Plack (@Coach_Plack) April 18, 2021

Plum

South Allegheny

I stand with Coach K and the PR Staff @CoachKasper @CoachDonHoll1 pic.twitter.com/i490vKaQ3R — Frank Cortazzo III (@CoachCortazzo) April 18, 2021

South Fayette

All programs try to emulate what @CoachKasper and @PRRamsFootball have built. Watching them and playing them in 2020 made me wanna be a better coach. We stand with you Coach. @ToddJochem @R_Lehmeier @EdMalinowski10 @timothysasson #PINESTAFFISALLHEART ???????? pic.twitter.com/q1kQNtM1H0 — Joe Rossi (@rossisfcoach) April 16, 2021

West Greene

West Greene Football stands with @CoachKasper and the Pine Richland Staff. @CoachDonHoll1 pic.twitter.com/Pkjg08mV5r — Coach Hanson (@Coach55Hanson) April 18, 2021

Woodland Hills

Yough

Our staff stands with Coach K! @CoachKasper pic.twitter.com/WRb9VtfCmw — Yough HS Football (@YoughHSFootball) April 18, 2021

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

