Urged not to apply at Pine-Richland, coaches statewide pledge support for ousted coach Eric Kasperowicz
By:
Sunday, April 18, 2021 | 11:46 AM
Dozens of high school football coaches statewide have used social media to announce their support for coach Eric Kasperowicz and his assistants, who were fired at Pine-Richland on Wednesday.
Many of the tweets were in response to an email sent by Gateway athletic director/football coach Don Holl, who urged his colleagues to not apply for the open job. Holl sent his email to fellow members of the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association.
“My motivation was just to say, ‘Hey, I think this should still be his job,’” Holl said, “and hopefully they’ll reconsider and do the right thing and rehire him.”
Kasperowicz confirmed Friday that he reapplied for the job, two days after the district opened his position to applicants. Pine-Richland went 85-18 in eight seasons under Kasperowicz with four WPIAL championships and two state titles.
The administration’s decision to replace the coaching staff stirred controversy in the community. Pine-Richland students rallied Friday morning outside the high school in support of Kasperowicz.
The school district in recent weeks had investigated allegations of possible hazing or bullying associated with the team, said current and former football players who were questioned by administrators. However, the district has not confirmed the investigation and declined to explain why Kasperowicz’s contract wasn’t renewed.
“It’s hard to be a coach and there’s really not a lot of job security,” Holl said. “It’s tough when you see guys who you respect and you know and you trust get a raw deal because it could happen to anybody. Unfortunately, this is pretty good evidence of that.”
• • • • •
Blackhawk
Blackhawk Football stands with @CoachKasper and the Pine Richland Football staff. #Finish @CoachDonHoll1 pic.twitter.com/ACPRklDvIB
— Zack Hayward (@CoachHayward) April 18, 2021
Burrell
I stand with @CoachKasper and his coaching staff. Outstanding coach and a better man. @CoachDonHoll1 .@PRRamsFootball pic.twitter.com/VhS4FoRfZ7
— Shawn Liotta (@ShawnLiotta) April 17, 2021
Canon-McMillan
The Big Mac Coaching Staff stands with @CoachKasper and his staff. We have had nothing but respect for the PR football program and the coaches and players who represent it. First Class! @PRRamsFootball pic.twitter.com/yhjq0mXTT5
— BIG MAC FOOTBALL (@BigMacsFootball) April 18, 2021
Central Valley
Central Valley Football Staff stand with @CoachKasper and his staff. #finish @CoachDonHoll1 pic.twitter.com/HHxN7liNZc
— Mark Lyons (@CoachLyonsCVfb) April 18, 2021
Chartiers Valley
We @CVColtsFootball support @CoachKasper and his staff! We all have a passion to lead young men and women. It’s clear he’s had a huge impact on his players and community @CoachDonHoll1 #support The coaching community competes fiercely but has a bond built through respect (cont)
— Coach Knause (@DKnause5) April 18, 2021
Deer Lakes
I stand with @CoachKasper and his coaching staff. Nothing but professional in every sense. Great men great coaches. @R_Lehmeier @ToddJochem @CoachDonHoll1 @PRRamsFootball pic.twitter.com/HCEM1OOUoW
— Coach Burk (@tim_burk) April 18, 2021
Elizabeth Forward
My staff and I stand with @CoachKasper pic.twitter.com/IRFR1eTsoG
— Mike Collodi (@Coach_Collodi) April 18, 2021
Hopewell
Hopewell Football Staff stands with @CoachKasper and the Pine Richland Football Staff. @CoachDonHoll1 #ImIn #WPIALsolidarity pic.twitter.com/n0gbqL8i20
— Matt Weiss (@coachweisshhs) April 18, 2021
Moon
Moon Area Football Staff stand with @CoachKasper and his staff. #finish @CoachDonHoll1
— Ryan Linn (@Coach_Linn) April 18, 2021
Kiski Area
Kiski Area football stands with our 5A- Section 3 brothers @CoachKasper and the @PRRamsFootball staff!@CoachDonHoll1 pic.twitter.com/QkedAigpxp
— Kiski Area Football (@kiskifootball) April 18, 2021
Knoch
@CoachDonHoll1 @CoachKasper @KeystoneFBCA pic.twitter.com/CxnFAcKqEL
— Brandon Mowry (@CoachMowry) April 17, 2021
New Castle
The New Castle Football program stands with @CoachKasper and his staff! He has worked hard and done what is right for his community! We stand strong of Coach Kasperowicz and his staff here at New Castle. @CoachDonHoll1. pic.twitter.com/tCcOphaddB
— Coach Cowart (@coachjcowart) April 18, 2021
Peters Township
No doubt, Peters Township Football stands with Coach K! @CoachKasper @CoachDonHoll1
— TJ Plack (@Coach_Plack) April 18, 2021
Plum
I stand with coach K @CoachDonHoll1 @CoachKasper pic.twitter.com/cnhTPgXnTT
— Matt Morgan (@pitt75panther) April 17, 2021
South Allegheny
I stand with Coach K and the PR Staff @CoachKasper @CoachDonHoll1 pic.twitter.com/i490vKaQ3R
— Frank Cortazzo III (@CoachCortazzo) April 18, 2021
South Fayette
All programs try to emulate what @CoachKasper and @PRRamsFootball have built. Watching them and playing them in 2020 made me wanna be a better coach. We stand with you Coach. @ToddJochem @R_Lehmeier @EdMalinowski10 @timothysasson #PINESTAFFISALLHEART ???????? pic.twitter.com/q1kQNtM1H0
— Joe Rossi (@rossisfcoach) April 16, 2021
West Greene
West Greene Football stands with @CoachKasper and the Pine Richland Staff. @CoachDonHoll1 pic.twitter.com/Pkjg08mV5r
— Coach Hanson (@Coach55Hanson) April 18, 2021
Woodland Hills
I stand with Coach K!! #Finish @CoachDonHoll1 @CoachKasper
— Tim Bostard (@WhCoachTim) April 18, 2021
Yough
Our staff stands with Coach K! @CoachKasper pic.twitter.com/WRb9VtfCmw
— Yough HS Football (@YoughHSFootball) April 18, 2021
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Pine-Richland
More Football• Pitt, Penn State offer Chartiers Valley’s Lamont Payne after pressure-packed sophomore year
• Pine-Richland’s Spencer wins 1st Willie Thrower Memorial Award
• Pitt gets commitment from Sean Fitzsimmons, Central Valley’s ‘face of the program’
• Waynesburg names Aaron Giorgi football coach
• Big 33 Football Classic down to 13 WPIAL players for May all-star game