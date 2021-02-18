Valley girls basketball opts out of WPIAL playoffs

By:

Thursday, February 18, 2021 | 8:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

Earlier this week, Valley girls basketball coach Ernie Sipolino said he was optimistic that his team, despite only having five players able to take the court, would enter the open WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

However, one of those five, freshman guard Ryleigh Kasten, has been trying to play through a condition with one of her knees that is causing pain.

It led Sipolino to reevaluate the desire to have the Vikings take the court in the postseason.

After talking to athletic director Muzzy Colosimo following Tuesday’s game with Springdale, he said he decided to not declare his team for the playoffs.

“I told Muzzy we just couldn’t do it,” Sipolino said. “We just couldn’t have that girl playing like that with the pain she’s experiencing. We had four healthy players (Tuesday), and one out there with tears in her eyes. She wouldn’t take herself out of the game. She is such a dedicated player to the team and her teammates. She tried to move up and down the floor. She said she’s not hurt, but it’s just painful.”

Valley is one of 13 girls teams over the six classifications to opt out of the WPIAL playoffs.

Valley is 1-5 overall and 0-4 in section play.

The Vikings are scheduled to host Burrell on Friday, and Sipolino said he doesn’t know if Kasten will be able to play.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Valley