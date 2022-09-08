Valley looks to overtake Burrell in next chapter of ‘Battle of the Bypass’ rivalry

By:

Wednesday, September 7, 2022 | 5:36 PM

Michael Love | Tribune-Review Burrell and Valley players gather for the coin toss before last year’s installment of the “Battle of the Bypass.”

The Valley-Burrell series has lasted 43 consecutive seasons, long enough to develop an intergenerational feel.

Valley coach Dave Heavner realized that when he watched film of Burrell’s game last Friday against Deer Lakes. Heavner saw a No. 12 for Burrell making plays and later found out that was Reece Kennedy, whose father, Mike Kennedy, had the knack for making big plays when he was part of Burrell’s 1986 WPIAL title run.

“There are so many memories for me when it comes to Burrell-Valley,” Heavner said. “As a player for Valley, as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator, then Burrell gave me a tremendous opportunity to be their head coach. I’ve experienced the rivalry from both sides. All of the games are special.”

Now, Heaver will experience the rivalry for the first time as Valley’s head coach. His Vikings (0-2) are tasked with trying to prevent Burrell from going 3-0 for the first time since 2012 and defeating Valley four straight times since 2009-12.

Said Heavner: “Certainly it’s a big game for both communities, the players, the parents, band members, cheerleaders, community members. But for me, I’m approaching this game as an opportunity to help build this program brick-by-brick.”

The elder Kennedy and Heavner played against each other in the 1986 game that was witnessed by 6,512 fans — the largest crowd ever at Buccaneer Stadium — and propelled Burrell to the WPIAL playoffs and the following year when the Vikings ended Burrell’s 24-game winning streak with a 27-7 shocker.

But the business at hand for the Vikings seniors is to avoid a four-year sweep by the Bucs.

That’s top priority for running back/linebacker Jayden Richter.

“Definitely, from when we last played them, we’ve gotten leaps and bounds better overall as a team,” Richter said. “We’re not just individuals. We’re a lot closer as a team. Even after the last game, we’re learning. We’re going to keep pushing.”

Valley led Apollo-Ridge last Friday, 19-18, after Xavier Andree’s blocked punt return. But a pair of Apollo-Ridge touchdowns and conversion runs by Nick Curci decided the issue.

Now, Valley has to stop Burrell’s powerful run game. The Bucs have run 105 plays over two games, with only four passing attempts.

“I’m very impressed with their system in place. They’re very disciplined, all 11 of them,” Heavner said.

Friday’s game also will be the Army National Guard game. Andree spent much of the summer completing boot camp and will receive his job assignment immediately after graduation next spring.

A Bypass Bowl Binge

Valley leads the all-time series against Burrell, 25-17. Here are the results of the past 10 games:

2021: Burrell 19, Valley 14

2020: Burrell 22, Valley 13

2019: Burrell 20, Valley 0

2018: Valley 26, Burrell 21

2017: Valley 18, Burrell 13

2016: Valley 38, Burrell 20

2015: Valley 27, Burrell 20

2014: Valley 3, Burrell 0 (2OT)

2013: Valley 26, Burrell 0

2012: Burrell 41, Valley 6

Tags: Burrell, Valley