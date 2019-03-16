Vincentian Academy falls short to Shanksville-Stonycreek in PIAA quarterfinals

By: Dave Mackall

Saturday, March 16, 2019 | 2:04 PM

Riley Snyder scored 13 points and her cousin Josie Snyder added 12, and Shanksville-Stonycreek held off a late fourth-quarter rally by Vincentian Academy for a 42-36 victory Saturday in a PIAA Class A girls basketball quarterfinal at Hempfield.

The Vikings, runners-up in the District 5 playoffs, advance to the semifinals Tuesday at a site to be determined.

They’ll face the winner of a later quarterfinal between District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley and Sewickley Academy, the WPIAL’s sixth-place team.

Sidney Stutzman also scored in double figures for Shanksville-Stonycreek (24-5), despite dislocating her shoulder in the third quarter, forcing her to the sideline for a time.

Hannah Katz and Saige Smith led Vincentian Acadmey (14-13), the WPIAL’s fourth-place team, with 10 points apiece.

After Vincentian Academy closed within 39-36 on a basket by Smith, Hannah Platt’s steal and breakaway layup with 1 minute, 16 seconds remaining gave Shanksville-Stonycreek a 41-36 edge, and the Vikings held on.

The game was a see-saw affair until Shanksville-Stonycreek put some space between the teams.

The Vikings seized a 34-28 lead on Riley Snyder’s layup at the third-quarter buzzer, part of an 8-0 run that carried into the fourth for a 36-28 advantage.

Riley Snyder’s 3-point play preceded her buzzer-beater and followed the injury to Stuzman, whose free throw earlier started the Shanksville-Stonycreek run and gave the Vikings a 29-28 lead.

Stutzman returned to the lineup in the fourth quarter, favoring her right shoulder, and unsuccessfully shot her final free-throw attempt underhanded.

Shanksville-Stonycreek carried the first quarter, 11-9, before Vincentian Academy went in front with a 7-0 run to start the second quarter for a 16-11 lead for the Royals.

But when the halftime buzzer sounded, Shanksville-Stonycreek was clinging to a 19-18 advantage on consecutive layups by Riley Snyder, the go-ahead shot with 55.4 seconds to go in the first half.

Tags: Vincentian Academy