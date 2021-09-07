Volleyball coaches association releases Week 1 rankings as WPIAL kicks off regular season

Monday, September 6, 2021 | 9:07 PM

It was a busy opening weekend to the 2021 season for many WPIAL girls volleyball teams with dual-match and tournament action.

The Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association released its Week 1 Top 10 poll Monday morning, and North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Montour (Class AAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) are atop their respective classification rankings.

Players of the Week honorees, based on nominations from the team coaches, make its debut this week.

Section play begins Tuesday with games in all-four classes.

Western PA Volleyball Coaches Association Week 1 Top Ten Poll

AAAA

1. North Allegheny (last week: 1)

2. Shaler (2)

3. Oakland Catholic (3)

4. Moon (4)

5. Pine-Richland (5)

6. Seneca Valley (7)

7. Bethel Park (6)

8. Upper St Clair (8)

9. Penn-Trafford (9)

10. Latrobe (NR)

Class AAAA Players of the Week:

Anna Rafferty, senior, middle blocker, Latrobe

Mia Schubert, senior, outside hitter, Shaler

Jude Lovre, senior, libero/BCS, Penn-Trafford

Class AAA

1. Montour (last week: 1)

2. Thomas Jefferson (4)

3. Freeport (2)

4. Armstrong (5)

5. Hampton (6)

6. South Fayette (7)

7. Mars (3)

8. Beaver (9)

9. Franklin Regional (8)

10. Chartiers Valley (NR)

Class AAA Players of the Week:

Mia Arndt, junior, libero, Montour

Lucie Morlino, junior, middle blocker, Mars

Kylie DeSalle, sophomore, BCS, Chartiers Valley

Class AA

1. North Catholic (last week: 1)

2. Shenango (2)

3. Avonworth (3)

4. South Park (4)

5. Ellwood City (5)

6. Laurel (7)

7. Frazier (6)

8. Serra Catholic (9)

9. Waynesburg (8)

10. Seton LaSalle (10)

Class AA Players of the Week:

Faith Fetsko, senior, outside hitter, South Park

Emma Seto, senior, outside hitter, Brownsville

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (last week: 1)

2. Greensburg Central Catholic (2)

3. Eden Christian (4)

4. Fort Cherry (3)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (5)

6. Leechburg (6)

7. Beaver County Christian (7)

8. California (8)

9. Western Beaver (9)

10. Union (10)

Class A Player of the Week:

Delaney Bernard, junior, middle hitter, Western Beaver

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Armstrong, Avonworth, Beaver, Beaver County Christian, Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Brownsville, California, Chartiers Valley, Eden Christian, Ellwood City, Fort Cherry, Franklin Regional, Frazier, Freeport, Greensburg C.C., Hampton, Latrobe, Laurel, Leechburg, Mars, Montour, Moon, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Oakland Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Penn-Trafford, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Serra Catholic, Seton La Salle, Shaler, Shenango, South Fayette, South Park, Thomas Jefferson, Union, Upper St. Clair, Waynesburg, Western Beaver