Volleyball coaches association reveals WPIAL Week 1 rankings

Monday, September 14, 2020 | 10:20 AM

The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday released its first rankings for the 2020 season.

North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Franklin Regional (Class AAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) have been established as the teams to beat as they are at the top of their respective classifications.

The regular season kicks off Monday with 34 section and nonsection matches.

Canon-McMillan (Class AAAA), Knoch (Class AAA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) are the defending WPIAL champions in their classes.

There will be a new WPIAL champ in Class AA as Freeport has moved up to Class AAA.

All 117 WPIAL high school girls volleyball coaches were presented the opportunity to vote for the rankings.

Class AAAA

1. North Allegheny

2. Moon

3. Pine-Richland

4. Canon-McMillan

5. Oakland Catholic

6. Shaler

7. Seneca Valley

8. Baldwin

9. Norwin

10. Hempfield

Others receiving votes:

Connellsville

Latrobe

Penn-Trafford

Class AAA

1. Franklin Regional

2. South Fayette

3. Beaver

4. Montour

5. Mars

6. Thomas Jefferson

7. Knoch

8. Freeport

9. Elizabeth Forward

10. Plum

Others receiving votes:

Chartiers Valley

Trinity

Armstrong

Class AA

1. North Catholic

2. Serra Catholic

3. Avonworth

4. Frazier

5. Ellwood City

6. Seton LaSalle

7. Shenango

8. Derry

9. South Park

10. Neshannock

Other receiving votes:

Quaker Valley

Laurel

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin

2. Fort Cherry

3. Greensburg Central Catholic

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart

5. Beaver County Christian

6. Geibel Catholic

7. Eden Christian

8. Leechburg

9. Western Beaver

10. California

Other receiving votes:

Brentwood

Jefferson-Morgan

Rochester

