Volleyball coaches association reveals WPIAL Week 1 rankings
By:
Monday, September 14, 2020 | 10:20 AM
The Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association on Monday released its first rankings for the 2020 season.
North Allegheny (Class AAAA), Franklin Regional (Class AAA), North Catholic (Class AA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) have been established as the teams to beat as they are at the top of their respective classifications.
The regular season kicks off Monday with 34 section and nonsection matches.
Canon-McMillan (Class AAAA), Knoch (Class AAA) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) are the defending WPIAL champions in their classes.
There will be a new WPIAL champ in Class AA as Freeport has moved up to Class AAA.
All 117 WPIAL high school girls volleyball coaches were presented the opportunity to vote for the rankings.
Class AAAA
1. North Allegheny
2. Moon
3. Pine-Richland
4. Canon-McMillan
5. Oakland Catholic
6. Shaler
7. Seneca Valley
8. Baldwin
9. Norwin
10. Hempfield
Others receiving votes:
Connellsville
Latrobe
Penn-Trafford
Class AAA
1. Franklin Regional
2. South Fayette
3. Beaver
4. Montour
5. Mars
6. Thomas Jefferson
7. Knoch
8. Freeport
9. Elizabeth Forward
10. Plum
Others receiving votes:
Chartiers Valley
Trinity
Armstrong
Class AA
1. North Catholic
2. Serra Catholic
3. Avonworth
4. Frazier
5. Ellwood City
6. Seton LaSalle
7. Shenango
8. Derry
9. South Park
10. Neshannock
Other receiving votes:
Quaker Valley
Laurel
Class A
1. Bishop Canevin
2. Fort Cherry
3. Greensburg Central Catholic
4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
5. Beaver County Christian
6. Geibel Catholic
7. Eden Christian
8. Leechburg
9. Western Beaver
10. California
Other receiving votes:
Brentwood
Jefferson-Morgan
Rochester
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
