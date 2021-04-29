Washington softball forfeits remaining games, hopes for better seasons ahead

Thursday, April 29, 2021 | 4:45 PM

Washington hopes to build up its softball program in years to come, athletic director Mike Bosnic said Thursday, but this spring’s season will end after only one game.

The softball team will forfeit the remainder of its schedule.

“We feel that the program is headed in the right direction,” Bosnic said. “We have a feeder program now in place. We’re going to be in a lot better shape in the future. It’s just the covid (shutdowns and quarantines) just decimated us.”

The junior/senior high school building has had four shutdowns this spring, he said.

Washington softball was a title contender not long ago, finishing as the WPIAL runner-up in 2005 and ’07. But the program struggled over the past decade and folded in 2017.

This season was the Prexies’ first back competing in a WPIAL section since 2016. The team played an exhibition schedule in 2019, and the pandemic canceled the 2020 WPIAL season entirely.

“Our numbers weren’t strong and we knew coming into the season it was going to be difficult,” said Bosnic, adding that the team lost a couple of key players to injuries in basketball season.

Washington joined Section 3-2A this spring with Bentworth, Beth-Center, California, Carmichaels, Charleroi and Frazier, opponents the Prexies were scheduled to face twice apiece. Washington took the field only once for a 24-0 loss at Charleroi on March 30.

Next week will be the final week for section play before the WPIAL playoffs start.

“We still have some girls who are quarantining which won’t allow us to have the numbers to play,” Bosnic said. “After this week, we’re going to be nine games in the hole. It’s really hard. At this point, we wouldn’t even know where to start.”

