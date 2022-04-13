Washington’s Ron Faust, one of WPIAL’s most successful basketball coaches, retires

By:

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | 5:30 PM

Metro Creative

After stints of 28 and eight years as head coach of the Washington boys basketball program, Ron Faust, one of the most successful coaches in WPIAL history, has stepped down again.

Only this time, it’s for good.

“This is definitely a retirement more than a resignation,” Faust said. “As this season progressed, I realized that it was time to devote more time to my seven grandchildren and their activities, which range from various athletic events to piano recitals. For years, they have been fans at my games and it is now time to be their fan.”

Faust walks away as the ninth winningest coach in WPIAL history, finishing with record of 653-241 and 22 section crowns.

“The first WPIAL and PIAA championships in 1984 were special because they were totally unexpected,” Faust said. “We had won section titles, but we came out of nowhere to reach those heights. This also let other athletes in our school know that these things are possible. It wasn’t long before PIAA football and baseball championships followed.”

Washington defeated Wilkinsburg, 57-54, in the district finals, and then edged Delone Catholic, 45-43, in the 2A state title game.

That 1984 season was also the start of the 52-game winning streak that tied the longest mark in WPIAL with the mid-60s Uniontown program. That record stood until this year when Our Lady of the Sacred Heart shattered the record and currently has a state-tying 68 game win streak.

“The teams that compiled the 52-game streak were certainly special,” Faust said. “There were no individual stars, just players who played their roles on a nightly basis. They were all coachable and hungry to get better. It was a pleasure to sit on their bench and watch they perform.”

Faust’s basketball success continued with three more WPIAL championships and a PIAA title run through the 1990 season.

• 1985 WPIAL finals: Washington 69, Springdale 60

• 1986 WPIAL finals: Washington 90, Neshannock 62

• 1986 PIAA finals: Washington 68, Wilkes-Barre GAR 50

• 1990 WPIAL finals: Washington 76, New Brighton 63

“These are certainly all great memories that generated great pride in our school and community,” Faust said. “It also formed life-long friendships in our players. We experienced success that only we shared.”

Faust and his Little Prexies came up big on the grandest stages. His all-time record in district and state championship games was a perfect 6-0.

“To participate in four WPIAL and two PIAA championships and come away with victories in each speaks for itself,” Faust said. “Champions perform when presented with the opportunity.”

Faust began his Wash High head coaching career in 1981. He then retired in 2010. However, four years later, he was back for a second stint as bench boss.

“When I returned to coach in 2014, I had no idea for how long or that I would be (coaching) for another eight years,” Faust said. “But, once a coach, always a coach.”

The Washington School Board accepted Faust’s resignation Monday night. The board will begin a search for his replacement immediately.

Tags: Washington