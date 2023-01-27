Waynesburg, Burgettstown awarded top seeds for WPIAL wrestling tournament
By:
Thursday, January 26, 2023 | 2:17 PM
WPIAL wrestling committee members faced quite a challenge seeding the Class 3A tournament bracket Thursday morning.
The top seed went to Waynesburg (10-2), which has won the past three Class 3A titles but suffered losses to No. 3 Butler (19-1) and fourth-seeded Connellsville (12-4) during the regular season. Section 2 champion Canon-McMillan (10-2) earned the No. 2 seed.
Waynesburg will face the winner of Fox Chapel (6-6) and Bethel Park (7-3), who meet Monday at Kiski Area. The preliminary matches will take place Monday, and the first round and quarterfinals are Wednesday.
The Class 3A semifinals and finals are Feb. 4 at Peters Township.
“It was probably one of the hardest ones we’ve done in the last few years,” WPIAL wrestling chairman Frank Vulcano Jr. said of the seedings. “We did reward Butler because it’s having a good year. They did beat Waynesburg despite the lineup.
“They’re all going to be good battles. You have to beat good teams to get to where you want to be. Hopefully, everyone is healthy.”
Butler, which lost its first match of the season Saturday at Clearfield, will face Peters Township (6-5), and if it wins will get the winner of Hempfield (6-4) vs. Trinity (6-2) in the quarterfinals.
Latrobe, which lost to Trinity early in the season without three key starters, fell to a seventh seed. The Wildcats did get Nate Roth back in the lineup on Wednesday.
An interesting potential match Wednesday could pit No. 4 Connellsville against fifth-seeded West Allegheny (10-1). The Falcons face Franklin Regional (7-1), and the Tigers battle Pine-Richland (5-2) in the first round.
In Class 2A, Burgettstown (7-0) earned the No. 1 seed, followed by defending champion Quaker Valley (12-4). Burrell (8-3), which had won 15 consecutive Class 2A titles before falling to Quaker Valley last year in the finals, is seeded third.
Highlands (8-1) was seeded fourth, Frazier (9-6) fifth, Laurel (13-4) sixth, McGuffey (10-2) seventh and Mt. Pleasant (6-5) eighth.
The Class 2A semifinals and finals are Feb. 4 at Chartiers-Houston.
WPIAL team wrestling tournament
Class 3A
Preliminary round
Monday at Kiski Area
Bethel Park (7-3) vs. Fox Chapel (6-6), 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (6-8) vs. Kiski Area (8-8), 7:15 p.m.
First round and quarterfinals
Wednesday, 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
At Waynesburg: Bethel Park/Fox Chapel winner vs. Waynesburg (10-2); North Allegheny (9-4) vs. Plum (9-1)
At Connellsville: West Allegheny (10-1) vs. Pine-Richland (5-2); Franklin Regional (7-1) vs. Connellsville (12-4)
At Butler: Butler (19-1) vs. Peters Township (6-5); Hempfield (6-4) vs. Trinity (6-2)
At Canon-McMillan: Norwin (14-2) vs. Latrobe (6-2); Penn-Trafford/Kiski Area winner vs. Canon-McMillan (10-2)
Semifinals and finals
Feb. 4 at Peters Township, 10 a.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round at Carlynton
Jefferson-Morgan (7-2) vs. Valley (11-5), 6 p.m.; Southmoreland (7-4) vs. Carlynton (7-2), 7:15 p.m.
First round and quarterfinals
Wednesday, 6 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.
At Burgettstown: Carlynton/Southmoreland winner vs. Burgettstown (7-0); Mt. Pleasant (6-5) vs. Montour (5-2)
At Highlands: Frazier (9-6) vs. Hopewell (5-1); Highlands (8-1) vs. Indiana (7-7)
At Burrell: Burrell (8-3) vs. Knoch (8-5); Central Valley (6-1) vs. Laurel (13-4)
At Quaker Valley: McGuffey (10-2) vs. Freedom (5-8); Jefferson-Morgan/Valley winner vs. Quaker Valley (12-4)
Semifinals and finals
Feb. 4 at Chartiers-Houston, noon
Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Sports• Sharpened by tough early schedule, Kiski Area boys heating up
• New blood in backcourt makes impact for Jeannette boys
• Westmoreland County Coaches Association Swimming & Diving Championships preview
• Westmoreland County boys basketball notebook: Injuries could impact Seton Hill showcase
• WPIAL clinched: 36 teams qualify for team wrestling tournament