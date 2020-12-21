Waynesburg community mourns death of football coach Chad Coss

Monday, December 21, 2020 | 6:23 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Chad Coss directs a Waynesburg football practice Aug. 20. He died Monday.

Devastating is the word West Greene athletic director Bill Simms used to describe the sudden death of Waynesburg football coach and close friend Chad Coss on Monday.

A cause of death was not immediately known. Coss, 45, had been Waynesburg’s coach for the past three seasons.

“It’s a shocker,” Simms said, “especially because it happened and the time of the season.”

Waynesburg athletic director Justin Stephenson confirmed the unexpected death but did not want to issue a statement about his close friend because he didn’t know all the details.

“Chad and I coached softball ‘Dirt Dawgs’ in the summer,” Simms said. “Our daughters were on the team. I’m not sure of all the facts. It’s not a good day.”

Coss, a 1993 Waynesburg grad, took over the program in 2018.

He was also as assistant coach at Mapletown, West Greene and Waynesburg.

Former Ligonier Valley baseball coach John Jones Sr. also passed away recently. It was reported via Ligonier Valley baseball’s social media accounts that Jones lost his battle with cancer.

Jones won more than 100 games at Ligonier Valley.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

