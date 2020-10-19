Waynesburg wrestlers earn wins at all-star exhibition

Monday, October 19, 2020 | 6:12 PM

Paul Schofield | Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Cole Homet pins Cathedral Prep’s Steffan Lynch in the PIAA Class AAA quarterfinals Feb. 7, 2020, in Hershey.

It was quite a performance by WPIAL wrestlers in the first True Power and PA Power Wrestling exhibition on Saturday in Tyrone.

Waynesburg wrestlers Mac Church (122 pounds), Luca Augustine (170) and Cole Homet (140) each collected victories for the Green team.

Also collecting wins for the Green were Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert (126), Mt. Lebanon’s Mac Stout (182), Connellsville’s Jared Keslar (152) and Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (155). South Park’s Joey Fisher (129) picked up a win for the Black team against Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell (129).

Herrera-Rondon defeated Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh in a battle of WPIAL wrestlers. In another WPIAL battle, Homet edged Burrell’s Ian Oswalt, 1-0, in TB2.

Dalton Derry of Bucktail defeated Latrobe’s Vinnie Kilkeary (113), and Erik Gibson of Forest Hills defeated Burrell’s A.J. Corrado.

True Power and PA Power Wrestling results

Video of all matches will be posted on PA Power’s channel on Rokfin.com.

Folkstyle

132: Jude Swisher (Black) DEC Kyle Hauserman (Green), 6-5 TB2

122: Mac Church (Green) DEC Tyler Kasak (Black), 6-1

138: Levi Haines (Black) MD Nathan Lucier (Green), 13-1

113: Dalton Perry (Black) F Vincent Kilkeary (Green), 3:30

170: Luca Augustine (Green) DEC Malachi Duvall (Black), 10-3

126: Carter Dibert (Green) DEC Kole Biscoe (Black), 5-0

140: Cole Homet (Green) DEC Ian Oswalt (Black), 1-0 TB2

182: Mac Stout (Green) F Jack Wehmeyer (Black), 3:55

230: Nicholas Feldman (Green) TF Nathan Taylor (Black), 20-5 3:30

100: Bo Bassett (Green) DEC Nathan Desmond (Black), 13-7

152: Jared Keslar (Green) MD Paniro Johnson (Black), 9-0

129: Joey Fischer (Black) DEC Dylan Chappell (Green), 2-1

160: Erik Gibson (Green) MD Aj Corrado (Black), 12-3

155: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Green) DEC Rocco Welsh (Black), 4-2

120: Mason Gibson (Green) DEC Gary Steen (Black), 3-2

Freestyle

113: Gava Bayless (Green) VSU1 Andi Przybycein (Black), 12-1 4:14

125: GMontana Delawder (Black) VPO1 Lily Sherer (Green), 8-2

155: MFBrock Zacherl (Black) VSU1 Kyle Shoop (Green), 12-2 5:43

