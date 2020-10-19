Waynesburg wrestlers earn wins at all-star exhibition
Monday, October 19, 2020 | 6:12 PM
It was quite a performance by WPIAL wrestlers in the first True Power and PA Power Wrestling exhibition on Saturday in Tyrone.
Waynesburg wrestlers Mac Church (122 pounds), Luca Augustine (170) and Cole Homet (140) each collected victories for the Green team.
Also collecting wins for the Green were Franklin Regional’s Carter Dibert (126), Mt. Lebanon’s Mac Stout (182), Connellsville’s Jared Keslar (152) and Seneca Valley’s Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (155). South Park’s Joey Fisher (129) picked up a win for the Black team against Seneca Valley’s Dylan Chappell (129).
Herrera-Rondon defeated Waynesburg’s Rocco Welsh in a battle of WPIAL wrestlers. In another WPIAL battle, Homet edged Burrell’s Ian Oswalt, 1-0, in TB2.
Dalton Derry of Bucktail defeated Latrobe’s Vinnie Kilkeary (113), and Erik Gibson of Forest Hills defeated Burrell’s A.J. Corrado.
