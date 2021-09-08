WCCA girls golf preview: GCC a heavy favorite to 3-peat
Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 7:56 PM
5th annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association Girls Golf Championship
9:30 a.m. Thursday, Champion Lakes Golf Course, Bolivar
Defending individual champion: Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg Central Catholic
Defending team champion: Greensburg Central Catholic
Chip shots: The nine-hole tournament began awarding team champions in 2018. GCC has won both titles and is considered a heavy favorite to make it a three-peat. … The tournament was canceled last year due to the covid pandemic. … Dewicki won the previous year with a 4-over-par 41 but has since graduated. GCC remains loaded in its quest for a seventh straight WPIAL 2A title. The Centurions, who posted a 150 in a match earlier in the season, won PIAA championships in 2018 and ‘19. … Keep an eye on the Zambruno sisters, who are seniors. Meghan Zambruno won the WCCA title in ‘18 with an even-par 37. Ella Zambruno tied for second two years ago. Sophomore Izzy Aigner is another contender for GCC. … Another strong challenger could be Franklin Regional senior Caroline Tragesser, who was eighth in ‘19. … Ligonier Valley will play in the event for the first time as a WPIAL team. Champion Lakes is the Rams’ home course. … First-year WPIAL program Hempfield is playing well under coach Katie Miller Gee. Senior Raina Jones could push for the top spot as well after a sixth-place showing as a sophomore. … Other past champions are Anna Stowers of Penn-Trafford (‘17) and Olivia Zambruno of GCC (‘16). The tournament used to be played at Hannastown Golf Club. … The WCCA will award medals to the top 10 finishers.
