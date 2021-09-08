WCCA girls golf preview: GCC a heavy favorite to 3-peat

Wednesday, September 8, 2021 | 7:56 PM

Chris Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno putts on Hole 18 during the WPIAL Class AA girls golf championship on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Allegheny Country Club.

5th annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association Girls Golf Championship

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Champion Lakes Golf Course, Bolivar

Defending individual champion: Angelika Dewicki, Greensburg Central Catholic

Defending team champion: Greensburg Central Catholic

Chip shots: The nine-hole tournament began awarding team champions in 2018. GCC has won both titles and is considered a heavy favorite to make it a three-peat. … The tournament was canceled last year due to the covid pandemic. … Dewicki won the previous year with a 4-over-par 41 but has since graduated. GCC remains loaded in its quest for a seventh straight WPIAL 2A title. The Centurions, who posted a 150 in a match earlier in the season, won PIAA championships in 2018 and ‘19. … Keep an eye on the Zambruno sisters, who are seniors. Meghan Zambruno won the WCCA title in ‘18 with an even-par 37. Ella Zambruno tied for second two years ago. Sophomore Izzy Aigner is another contender for GCC. … Another strong challenger could be Franklin Regional senior Caroline Tragesser, who was eighth in ‘19. … Ligonier Valley will play in the event for the first time as a WPIAL team. Champion Lakes is the Rams’ home course. … First-year WPIAL program Hempfield is playing well under coach Katie Miller Gee. Senior Raina Jones could push for the top spot as well after a sixth-place showing as a sophomore. … Other past champions are Anna Stowers of Penn-Trafford (‘17) and Olivia Zambruno of GCC (‘16). The tournament used to be played at Hannastown Golf Club. … The WCCA will award medals to the top 10 finishers.

