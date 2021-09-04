Week 1 high school football roundup for Sept. 3, 2021: Aliquippa tops Beaver Falls

By:

Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 12:13 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa quarterback Quentin Goode throws a pass during practice on Aug. 17, 2021, in Aliquippa.

Isaiah Martinez ran for two 1-yard touchdowns as Class 4A No. 3 Aliquippa earned a 39-25 victory over Class 2A No. 2 Beaver Falls (0-2) in a nonconference football game Friday night at Geneva.

Dorius Moreland opened the scoring for Aliquippa (1-0) with a 35-yard fumble return.

Tajier Thornton also came through with a big play on a 45-yard TD pass from Quentin Goode.

Jaren Brickner threw for three touchdown passes for Beaver Falls, including two to Quadir Thomas.

Armstrong 49, Deer Lakes 6 — Cadin Olsen threw for 273 yards and five touchdowns to lead Armstrong (2-0) to a nonconference win against Deer Lakes (0-2).

Avonworth 46, Apollo-Ridge 0 — In nonconference play, Nate Harper completed 9 of 11 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown as Class 3A No. 2 Avonworth (2-0) downed Apollo-Ridge (0-2). Ian Syam added 126 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Bethel Park 35, Baldwin 0 — Troy Volpatti ran for 113 yards and four touchdowns to lead Bethel Park (1-1) to a nonconference win against Baldwin (0-2).

Bishop Canevin 50, Carlynton 0 — In nonconference play, Xavier Nelson scored on a 95-yard run and on receptions of 85 and 3 yards from Cole Olszewski as Bishop Canevin (2-0) shut out Carlynton (0-2). Jason Cross added three rushing touchdowns.

Brentwood 39, Frazier 0 — Jase Keib threw for 172 yards and five touchdowns to lead Brentwood (1-1) over Frazier (0-2) in nonconference play. Mitchell Fox caught five passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns. Brentwood outgained Frazier, 411 yards to 112 yards.

Burgettstown 20, West Greene 0 — In nonconference play, Burgettstown (1-0) started its season with a road shutout at West Greene (0-2).

California 36, Beth-Center 0 — Class A No. 3 California (1-0) opened its season by shutting out Beth-Center (0-1) in a nonconference matchup.

Carmichaels 42, Charleroi 7 — Trenton Carter threw for 170 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two TDs to lead Carmichaels (2-0) to a nonconference victory at Charleroi (0-1). Michael Stewart added three touchdowns — two rushing and one receiving — in the win.

Central Valley 58, Blackhawk 35 — Landon Alexander rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns and scored on a 66-yard punt return to lead Class 3A No. 1 Central Valley (2-0) to the nonconference win against Blackhawk (1-1). Carson Davidson threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns to pace Blackhawk.

Fort Cherry 45, Avella 8 — Fort Cherry (1-1) scored 39 first-half points on the way to defeating Avella (0-2) in nonconference play.

Greensburg C.C. 17, Seton LaSalle 7 – The Centurions (1-1) rebounded from last week’s loss to Upper St. Clair with a nonconference win over Seton LaSalle (0-2).

Hampton 51, Fox Chapel 13 — Brock Borgo ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns to lead Hampton (2-0) to a nonconference win at Fox Chapel (0-2). Joey Mayer added 104 rushing yards for Hampton while teammate Christian Liberto ran for 103 yards and a touchdown. Zidane Thomas rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown for Fox Chapel.

Imani Christian 12, Monessen 8 — Imani Christian (1-0) slipped past Monessen (0-2) to pick up a nonconference win.

Keystone Oaks 35, South Park 0 — Kevin Drew ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns to lead Keystone Oaks (2-0) to a nonconference win at South Park (0-1). Nick Buckley added 131 passing yards and two touchdowns for Keystone Oaks.

Mapletown 20, Northgate 14 — Landan Stevenson ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns and scored on a 58-yard punt return as Mapletown (2-0) defeated Northgate (1-1) in a nonconference contest. Austin Mitchell threw for both Northgate touchdowns.

McDowell 38, Brashear 14 — Brashear (0-2) fell on the road in a nonconference game at McDowell.

McGuffey 44, Brownsville 0 — In nonconference play, McGuffey (1-1) blanked Brownsville (0-1).

Mohawk 14, Cornell 7 — J.C. Voss threw for 114 yards and two touchdowns to lead Mohawk (1-1) to a nonconference win at Cornell (0-1). Timmy Henderson scored the Raiders lone touchdown on a 50-yard run. All of the scoring came in the first quarter.

Moon 35, Montour 6 — Tyler McGowan threw for 128 yards and a touchdown for Moon (2-0) in its nonconference win against Montour (0-2).

Mt. Pleasant 63, Derry 14 – Mt. Pleasant improved to 2-0 after another convincing nonconference victory over Derry (0-2). The Vikings have scored 103 points through two games.

Neshannock 27, South Side 0 — Camron Owens and Peyton Weaver ran for two touchdowns each as Neshannock (2-0) beat South Side (1-1) in a nonconference matchup.

New Castle 41, Quaker Valley 6 — New Castle (1-1) defeated visiting Quaker Valley (0-2) in a nonconference game.

North Catholic 41, Ambridge 0 — Jack Fennell rushed for two touchdowns as Class 3A No. 3 North Catholic (2-0) shut out Ambridge (0-2) in nonconference play. All of the scoring took place in the first half.

OLSH 20, Riverside 13 — Ziggy McIntosh scored on a 10-yard pass from Vann Kavals in overtime to lift OLSH (2-0) to a nonconference win against Riverside (0-1). The Chargers led, 13-0, at halftime on two touchdowns by Dorrien Tate before Riverside tied it in the fourth quarter on Brody Barton’s 5-yard run.

Peters Township 29, Canon-McMillan 7 — Class 5A No. 5 Peters Township (2-0) defeated Class 6A No. 4 Canon-McMillan (1-1) in a nonconference contest.

Pickerington Central, Ohio 35, North Allegheny 0 — The Tigers fell to 1-1 after a loss to Ohio powerhouse Pickerington Central.

Rochester 27, New Brighton 20 — Sal Laure ran for two touchdowns as Class A No. 2 Rochester (1-0) opened its season with a nonconference win against New Brighton (1-1). J.D. Azulay threw for two touchdowns for Rochester.

Serra Catholic 30, East Allegheny 14 — Max Rocco hit Terrell Booth with touchdown passes of 55 and 36 yards as Class 2A No. 3 Serra Catholic (2-0) beat Class 3A No. 5 East Allegheny (1-1). The Eagles added touchdowns on a blocked punt recovery by Elijah Ward and a 38-yard fumble return by Jayvon Holt. Michael Smith rushed for both East Allegheny touchdowns.

Shaler 25, Mars 6 — In nonconference play, Keegan Smetanka threw for 148 yards and one touchdown as Shaler (2-0) beat Mars (0-2). Luke Cignetti scored on a 95-yard interception return for Shaler.

South Fayette 42, West Mifflin 21 — Landon Lutz threw for 170 yards and three touchdowns and ran for two more scores as South Fayette (2-0) doubled-up West Mifflin (0-2) in nonconference play. South Fayette scored all its points in the first half.

Springdale 40, Shady Side Academy 12 — Logan Dexter ran for 110 yards and two touchdowns and caught a 57-yard scoring pass from Legend Ausk as Class A No. 4 Springdale (2-0) defeated Shady Side Academy (1-1) in nonconference play. Ausk finished with 151 passing yards and three touchdowns. Max Wickland tossed for 115 yards and one touchdown for Shady Side Academy.

St. Clairsville, Ohio 38, South Allegheny 7 — South Allegheny (0-2) lost on the road to St. Clairsville, Ohio.

Steel Valley 14, Clairton 12 — Steel Valley (1-0) narrowly defeated Class A No. 1 Clairton (0-1) in a nonconference game.

Sto-Rox 82, Jeannette 0 — Class 2A No. 1 Sto-Rox (2-0) scored on three punt returns and two fumble returns in its nonconference win at Jeannette (0-2). Jaymont Green-Miller scored on punt returns of 42 and 59 yards and caught a 41-yard scoring pass while Drevon Miller-Ross scored on a 69-yard punt return, a 39-yard reception and a 10-yard fumble return. Austin Jones threw for 218 yards and three touchdowns for Sto-Rox, which led at halftime, 62-0.

Union 39, Ellwood City 0 — In nonconference play, Tyler Staub threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns as Union (2-0) blanked Ellwood City (0-1). Staub also ran for a touchdown while teammate Jackson Clark rushed for two TDs.

University Prep 21, Sharon 14 — University Prep (1-1) took to the road to defeat Sharon in a nonconference matchup.

Washington 60, Jefferson-Morgan 0 — Class 2A No. 4 Washington’s defense scored three times as the Little Prexies blanked Jefferson-Morgan (0-2) in nonconference play. Carlos Harper and Brandon Patterson scored on interception returns of 29 and 50 yards, respectively, while Brenden Sibert returned a fumble 20 yards for a touchdown. Washington (2-0) held Jefferson-Morgan to 78 total yards.

Waynesburg 64, Bentworth 20 — Breydon Woods rushed for 275 yards and four touchdowns to lead Waynesburg (2-0) to a nonconference win at Bentworth (0-1). Nate Jones scored on a 15-yard reception and a 75-yard kickoff return while Daniel Huffman scored on a 35-yard interception return and a 27-yard run.

West Allegheny 43, Trinity 34 — West Allegheny (1-0) and Trinity (0-2) combined for 52 points in the first quarter in the Indians nonconference win.

Western Beaver 14, Freedom 12 — In nonconference play, Xander LeFebvre connected with Dorian McGhee on both an overtime touchdown and the ensuing two-point conversion while Western Beaver’s defense prevented Freedom (0-2) from converting on its two-point attempt following Josh Yeck’s scoring reception. LeFebvre added a rushing touchdown for Western Beaver (1-1).