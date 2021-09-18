Week 3 high school football roundup for Sept. 17, 2021: Peters Township tops Penn-Trafford

Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 12:24 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Peters Twp. quarterback Sam Miller works out during practice on Aug. 12, 2021, in Peters.

Sam Miller threw three touchdown passes, including two to Carter Shanafelt, as Class 5A No. 5 Peters Township earned a 28-14 victory over Class 5A No. 3 Penn-Trafford (2-2) in nonconference play Friday night.

Cade Yacamelli and Carter Green ran for 134 and 109 yards, respectively, for Penn-Trafford, with each scoring a touchdown.

Rich Woods added a 43-yard TD run for the Indians (3-1).

Class 6A

Central Catholic 50, Norwin 0 — No. 1 Central Catholic (3-1, 1-0) downed Norwin (2-2, 0-1) in Class 6A. The Vikings have scored 147 points over their past three games.

Mt. Lebanon 34, Canon-McMillan 0 — Joey Daniels hit Eli Heidenreich with scoring passes of 88 and 32 yards as No. 2 Mt. Lebanon (4-0, 1-0) beat No. 5 Canon-McMillan (2-2, 0-1). Alex Tecza added two rushing touchdowns.

North Allegheny 61, Baldwin 14 — In Class 6A, Andrew Hart ran for 109 yards and one touchdown as No. 3 North Allegheny (3-1) defeated Baldwin (0-4). Logan Kushner threw three scoring passes, including two to Kyrell Hutcherson, for North Allegheny, which led at halftime, 42-0.

Seneca Valley 49, Hempfield 0 — Graham Hancox threw for 260 yards and two touchdowns — both to Luke Lawson — as Seneca Valley (3-1, 1-0) blanked Hempfield (2-2, 0-1) in Class 6A. Lawson had eight receptions for 152 yards.

Class 4A

Belle Vernon 49, West Mifflin 3 — In the Big Eight Conference, Quinton Martin ran for 160 yards and three touchdowns to lead No. 2 Belle Vernon (3-0, 1-0) to the win over West Mifflin (1-3, 0-1). Devin Whitlock added 177 passing yards and two touchdowns for the Leopards.

Thomas Jefferson 49, Trinity 7 — Conner Murga rushed for 209 yards and three touchdowns as top-ranked Thomas Jefferson (3-0, 1-0) downed Trinity (1-3, 0-1) in the Big Eight Conference. Thomas Jefferson held Trinity to 99 total yards while gaining 426 yards of its own.

Greensburg Salem 34, Knoch 13 — Rashard Canady ran for 105 yards and three touchdowns as Greensburg Salem (3-1, 1-0) beat Knoch (1-3, 0-1) in a Greater Allegheny Conference matchup. Hayden Teska threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns to Jayden Stevens. Keagan Fraser ran for both Knoch touchdowns.

Hampton 21, Armstrong 20 — Christian Liberto ran for two touchdowns as No. 5 Hampton (4-0, 1-0) beat Armstrong (2-2, 0-1) in Greater Allegheny Conference play. Cadin Olsen ran for two touchdowns and threw for another for Armstrong.

Indiana 41, Plum 37 — Devin Flint scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter to lift Indiana (3-1, 1-0) to a Greater Allegheny Conference win against Plum (0-4, 0-1). Flint ran for 115 yards and added 75 passing yards. Eryck Moore and Logan Brooks scored on kickoff returns for Plum.

Class 3A

East Allegheny 30, Burrell 21 — Michael Smith threw for 291 yards and four touchdowns to lead East Allegheny (2-2, 1-0) to an Allegheny Conference win against Burrell (0-4, 0-1). Prashaun Gainer caught nine passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

North Catholic 49, Valley 0 — In the Allegheny Conference, Jay Siket threw for 234 yards and five touchdowns to lead No. 3 North Catholic (4-1, 1-0) to victory over Valley (0-4, 0-1). Liam Straub caught three touchdown passes while Kyle Tipinski added two scoring receptions.

Elizabeth Forward 44, Brownsville 0 — Charlie Nigut scored on a pass, run and punt return as Elizabeth Forward (2-2, 1-0) blanked Brownsville (0-3, 0-1) in the Interstate Conference.

South Park 14, Yough 0 — Adam Johnson rushed for 73 yards and returned an interception 87 yards for a touchdown as South Park (1-2, 1-0) defeated Yough (0-4, 0-1) in an Interstate Conference game. Jake Ferency scored the game’s other touchdown on a 3-yard run.

Class 2A

Chartiers-Houston 29, Beth-Center 0 — In the Century Conference, Chartiers-Houston (3-0, 1-0) shut out Beth-Center (0-3, 0-1).

McGuffey 41, Charleroi 0 — McGuffey (2-2, 1-0) recorded its second shutout of the season by defeating Charleroi (0-3, 0-1) in the Century Conference.

Washington 57, Waynesburg 14 — Tayshawn Levy ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 3 Washington (4-0, 1-0) to a Century Conference win at Waynesburg (1-3, 0-1). Washington outgained Waynesburg, 449 yards to 136 yards.

Freedom 34, Riverside 7 — In the Midwestern Conference, Carter Slowinski threw for 144 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Freedom (2-2, 1-0) to victory against Riverside (0-3). Robert Janis paced Riverside with 107 rushing yards.

Mohawk 15, Neshannock 7 — Josh Wilkins kicked field goals of 25, 35 and 37 yards as Mohawk (2-2, 1-0) beat Neshannock (3-1, 0-1) in the Midwestern Conference. J.C. Voss threw for 186 yards and ran for a 16-yard touchdown for Mohawk. Neshannock scored its only touchdown on a 97-yard interception return by Camron Owens.

New Brighton 34, Ellwood City 6 — Gabe Haddox threw for 184 yards and four touchdowns to lead New Brighton (2-2, 1-0) to the Midwestern Conference win at Ellwood City (0-2, 0-1). Keandre Williams caught six passes for 75 yards and three touchdowns.

Class A

Cornell 42, Northgate 18 — In the Big Seven Conference, Sincere Kimbrough threw for a touchdown and ran for two more as Cornell (2-1, 1-0) beat Northgate (1-3, 0-1). Timothy Henderson added touchdowns on a 90-yard interception return and a 35-yard reception for the Raiders.

Fort Cherry 35, Shenango 7 — Freshman Shane Cornali returned interceptions 59 and 55 yards for touchdowns as Fort Cherry (3-1, 1-0) beat Shenango (0-3, 0-1) in the Big Seven Conference. Mitchell Cook recorded 14 tackles and returned an interception 83 yards for another Fort Cherry defensive touchdown. Maddox Truschel threw for 69 yards and a touchdown and ran for 109 yards and a 36-yard TD.

OLSH 33, Burgettstown 13 — Dereon Greer rushed for 176 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 5 OLSH (3-0, 1-0) to the Big Seven Conference win at Burgettstown (2-1, 0-1). Neimiah Azeen added 102 passing yards and one touchdown.

Union 16, Rochester 0 — In the Big Seven Conference, Union (3-1, 1-0) upset top-ranked Rochester (2-1, 0-1).

Clairton 48, Leechburg 27 — Capone Jones ran for three touchdowns and threw for another to lead Clairton (1-2, 1-0) to a victory over Leechburg (3-1, 0-1) in the Class A Eastern Conference. Cameron Lewis had two touchdown runs for Clairton. For Leechburg, Thomas Burke threw three touchdown passes, two to Logan Kline.

Carmichaels 44, Mapletown 18 — Trenton Carter ran for 216 yards and four touchdowns and threw for 164 yards and one TD to lead Carmichaels (3-1, 1-0) to a Tri-County South win at Mapletown (2-2, 0-1).

Jefferson-Morgan 32, Avella 0 — Cole Jones threw for two touchdowns and ran for another to lead Jefferson-Morgan (1-3, 1-0) over Avella (0-4, 0-1) in Tri-County South play.

Monessen 50, Bentworth 7 — In the Tri-County South, Lorenzo Gardner threw for 230 yards and two scores as Monessen (2-2, 1-0) defeated Bentworth (1-2, 0-1). Anthony Crews ran for 104 yards and three scores in the win.

West Greene 48, California 22 — Colin Brady ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns as West Greene (2-2, 1-0) upset No. 2 California (2-1, 0-1) in Tri-County South play. Corey Wise added 151 rushing yards and two touchdowns for West Greene. Hunter Assad threw for 219 yards and all three California touchdowns.

Nonconference

Aliquippa 56, Ambridge 0 — Quentin Goode threw for 130 yards and a touchdown to lead Class 4A No. 4 Aliquippa (2-1) to the nonconference shutout over Ambridge (0-4). Donovan Walker added defensive touchdowns on a 65-yard fumble return and a 48-yard interception return.

Canisius (N.Y.), 35, McKeesport 14 — Class 4A No. 3 McKeesport (3-1) fell in a nonconference matchup to Canisius (N.Y.).

Central Valley 38, Blackhawk 3 — Landon Alexander ran for 205 yards and four touchdowns to lead Class 3A No. 1 Central Valley (3-1) to the nonconference win at Blackhawk (1-3). Antwon Johnson added 126 passing yards and one rushing touchdown for Central Valley.

Gateway 49, Bethel Park 13 — Brad Birch threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 5A No. 2 Gateway (3-1) to a nonconference win at Bethel Park (1-3). Patrick Body Jr. caught 10 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns. Max Blanc tossed for 139 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

Ligonier Valley 33, Frazier 6 — In nonconference play, Class 2A No. 5 Ligonier Valley (4-0) beat Frazier (0-4).

Montour 34, Hopewell 6 — Brock Janeda had 101 rushing yards and a touchdown as Montour (1-3) beat Hopewell (0-3) in nonconference play. Caleb Williams added 98 rushing yards and two touchdowns while Jake Wolfe contributed 62 passing yards, 75 rushing yards and one TD. Kaden Sarver threw for 176 yards and ran for Hopewell’s lone touchdown.

New Castle 48, Summit Academy 4 — New Castle (3-1) won its third straight game by defeating Summit Academy (0-4) in a nonconference game.

Penn Hills 14, Woodland Hills 13 — Penn Hills (1-2) edged Woodland Hills (1-3) in a nonconference contest.

Pine-Richland 35, Upper St. Clair 14 — Pine-Richland (1-3) picked up its first win of the season by beating Upper St. Clair (2-2) in nonconference play.

Quaker Valley 16, Brentwood 12 — Patrick Cutchember scored on a 1-yard run with seven seconds left in the game to give Quaker Valley (1-3) a nonconference win against Brentwood (1-3). Cutchember ran for 105 yards while teammate Connery Bulger threw for 96 yards and a touchdown. Jase Keib threw for 218 yards and both Brentwood touchdowns.

Serra Catholic 40, Seton LaSalle 10 — Max Rocco threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns to lead Class 2A No. 2 Serra Catholic (4-0) to victory over Seton LaSalle (1-3). Machai Dutreiulle rushed for 138 yards and teammate Pharoh Fisher added three touchdowns.

Shady Side Academy 43, Carlynton 7 — Max Wickland threw for 104 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 122 yards and another score to lead Shady Side Academy (3-1) to a nonconference win at Carlynton (1-3).

South Fayette 28, Chartiers Valley 14 — In nonconference play, Landon Lutz threw for 123 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another TD as South Fayette (3-1) beat Chartiers Valley (3-1). Nate Deans added 140 rushing yards for the Lions. Anthony Mackey threw for 142 yards and rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns for Chartiers Valley.

South Side 47, Carrick 0 — Parker Statler ran three times — all for touchdowns — for 114 yards as South Side (3-1) shut out Carrick (0-4) in nonconference play. South Side’s defense held Carrick to only 70 yards and forced five turnovers.

West Allegheny 24, Shaler 0 — In nonconference play, Gavin Miller threw for 144 yards and a touchdown as West Allegheny (3-0) shut out Shaler (2-2). Nodin Tracy ran for two touchdowns in the win.

Independent

Albert Gallatin 34, Uniontown 0 — Caleb Matzus-Chapman and Bruno Fabrycki ran for two touchdowns each as Albert Gallatin (3-0) defeated Uniontown (1-2) in nonconference play.

District 8 City League

University Prep 36, Perry Traditional Academy 8 — Keon Smalls threw and ran for two touchdowns in leading University Prep (2-2, 1-0) to a City League victory over Perry (1-2, 0-1).

Nonconference

Brashear 26, Erie 12 — Brashear (1-3) broke open a game that was tied 12-12 at halftime to secure a nonconference win.