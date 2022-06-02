West Allegheny outlasts Peters Township to win school’s 5th WPIAL championship
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 11:48 PM
West Allegheny’s Anthony Raineri lined an eighth-inning single to center field that scored Brady Miller with the go-ahead run in Wednesday night’s extra-innings victory over Peters Township, 5-4, in a WPIAL Class 5A championship delayed twice by lightning.
The game lasted nearly four hours and ended after 11 p.m.
The WPIAL title was the fifth for No. 3 seed West Allegheny (19-4) but the first since 2008.
The first weather delay came in the sixth inning with West Allegheny leading 4-3. But top-seeded Peters Township emerged from that 40-minute pause to quickly tie the score. Drew Ripepi earned a two-out walk and Jack Kail followed with an RBI single.
Tied 4-4, the game was again halted prior to the eighth inning.
West Allegheny reliever Nathan Nolan held Peters Township to one run over five innings to earn the win. Nolan stayed in the game through both delays.
Peters Township (21-2) was seeking its third WPIAL title after winning consecutive championships in 2007-08.
