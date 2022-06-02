West Allegheny outlasts Peters Township to win school’s 5th WPIAL championship

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 | 11:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Anthony Raineri celebrates after driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning against Peters Twp. during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The West Allegheny baseball team celebrates with the WPIAL championship trophy after defeating Peters Twp, 5-4 in 8 innings, in the Class 5A final on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Joe Pustover (right) celebrates with Anthony Raineri after scoring against Peters Twp. during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny pitcher Anthony Pass delivers against Peters Twp. during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Anthony Raineri celebrates with Joe Pustover after scoring against Peters Twp. during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny’s Brady Miller scores the go-ahead run in the eighth inning against Peters Twp. during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review West Allegheny pitcher Nate Nolan celebrates after defeating Peters Twp. in the WPIAL Class 5A championship game on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The West Allegheny student section cheers in the rain during the WPIAL Class 5A championship game against Peters Twp. on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Wild Things Park. Previous Next

West Allegheny’s Anthony Raineri lined an eighth-inning single to center field that scored Brady Miller with the go-ahead run in Wednesday night’s extra-innings victory over Peters Township, 5-4, in a WPIAL Class 5A championship delayed twice by lightning.

The game lasted nearly four hours and ended after 11 p.m.

The WPIAL title was the fifth for No. 3 seed West Allegheny (19-4) but the first since 2008.

The first weather delay came in the sixth inning with West Allegheny leading 4-3. But top-seeded Peters Township emerged from that 40-minute pause to quickly tie the score. Drew Ripepi earned a two-out walk and Jack Kail followed with an RBI single.

Tied 4-4, the game was again halted prior to the eighth inning.

West Allegheny reliever Nathan Nolan held Peters Township to one run over five innings to earn the win. Nolan stayed in the game through both delays.

Peters Township (21-2) was seeking its third WPIAL title after winning consecutive championships in 2007-08.

This story will be updated.

