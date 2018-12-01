West Allegheny’s Nathan Dragisich named Trib HSSN Boys Soccer Player of the Year

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Saturday, December 1, 2018 | 9:30 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review, West Allegheny’s Nate Dragisich celebrates his first goal against Ambridge Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, in North Fayette.

Trib HSSN Boys Soccer Player of the Year

Nathan Dragisich

West Allegheny, senior, midfielder

Playing at a fast, attacking pace, West Allegheny racked up 120 goals, 23 wins and a PIAA championship.

Nathan Dragisich was out in front, leading the charge as the Indians went “drag” racing to their most successful season.

Dragisich, a Duquesne recruit, rewrote the school record book, scoring 44 goals and passing down 20 assists while also setting program marks for career goals (86) and helpers (52).

The senior midfielder and WPIAL Class 3A Player of the Year had a hat trick and an assist in the PIAA Class 3A final, a 4-0 victory over Strath Haven, in Hershey.

He also helped the team to a runner-up finish in the WPIAL.

Dragisich was one of only four players from Pennsylvania to be named a NSCAA Region II All-American.

All-stars

Markello Apodiakos, Belle Vernon, Sr., F: Duquesne commit set program records for career goals (89) and points (212). He was selected all-state and All-WPIAL.

Carter Breen, Norwin, Sr., F: All-WPIAL, all-state pick and WPIAL Class 4A co-player of the year scored 36 goals and added 16 assists for WPIAL runner-up Knights. Set school record for career goals with 68.

Will Gallagher, Seneca Valley, Sr., GK: Posted 10 shutouts in net for WPIAL Class 4A champion Raiders. Was selected to All-WPIAL and all-state teams.

Auston Kranick, Franklin Regional, Sr., F: All-state player and leading scorer for WPIAL Class 3A champion Panthers, who posted 16 shutouts. Had 17 goals and seven assists.

Kellen Krebs, Seton LaSalle, Sr., MF: An All-WPIAL and all-state choice, Krebs played a key role in the Rebels’ run to the WPIAL Class A semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals.

AJ Meshanko, Thomas Jefferson, Sr., MF: An All-WPIAL and all-state player for the Jaguars, who reached the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals. He had 23 goals and nine assists this season.

Tate Mohney, Butler, Sr., F: WPIAL Class 4A co-player of the year was named to All-WPIAL and all-state teams, the latter as leading vote-getter. Had 21 of team’s 39 goals. Named a NSCAA Region II All-American.

Luke Mort, Greensburg C.C., Sr., F: Pitt recruit and All-WPIAL pick had 35 goals to lead Centurions to WPIAL Class A runner-up finish and PIAA semifinals.

Jason Novosel, Avonworth, Sr., MF: Had 18 goals and 23 assists to help lead Antelopes to WPIAL Class A championship and PIAA runner-up finish. All-WPIAL selection.

Luke Peperak, Connellsville, Jr., F: An All-WPIAL and all-state player, also named to NSCAA All-Region II team.

Zak Schwarzel, South Park, Sr., MF: An All-WPIAL and all-state honoree, he helped South Park make WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals.

