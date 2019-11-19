West Mifflin possibly used ineligible football player all season, WPIAL says

Monday, November 18, 2019 | 8:00 PM

The WPIAL wants to hear from West Mifflin’s football coach and school administrators to determine whether the Titans used an ineligible football player all season.

If so, the team would be forced to forfeit wins.

The WPIAL board voted Monday to call West Mifflin in for a hearing. The question is whether the team used a fifth-year senior who’d already exhausted his eligibility, WPIAL executive director Tim O’Malley said.

O’Malley declined to reveal specifics.

The WPIAL wants to schedule the hearing soon, possibly next week.

West Mifflin went 5-6 overall this season, 4-3 in the Big Eight Conference under first-year coach Rod Steele. The Titans lost to South Fayette, 52-0, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.

