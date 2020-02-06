Western Pa. football players headed to Division I, II programs

Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 7:00 PM

Here’s a look at where Western Pa. senior football players signed to play at the Division I and II levels, during the early-signing period in December and on Wednesday.

Class of 2020

Division I FBS

Fourteen area senior football players accepted scholarships from Division I FBS schools. Two signed letters of intent

Wednesday:

Name, High school, Pos., College

AJ Beatty, Central Catholic, DE, North Carolina*

Tui Brown, Gateway, LB, UConn

Michael Carmody, Mars, OT, Notre Dame*

Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa, LB, Penn State*

Dayon Hayes, Westinghouse, DL, Pitt*

Ben Jackson, West Greene, RB, Army**

Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley, OL, Purdue*

Kevin Meeder, Seneca Valley, OL, Ball State*

Ron Novosedliak, North Hills, OL, Central Michigan*

Michael Petrof, Ligonier Valley, DL, Navy**

Josh Rawlings, Woodland Hills, TE, Virginia*

Jack Salopek, Norwin, QB, Western Michigan*

Michael Snowden, University Prep, LB, Akron*

Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk, LB, Georgia Southern

*Signed during early signing period

**Signed a non-binding certificate of commitment

Division I FCS

Name, High school, Pos., College

Hayden Baron, Belle Vernon, OL, Robert Morris*

Fintan Brose, Hempfield, OL, Delaware*

Sam Brown, LB, Fox Chapel, Duquesne

Ryan Cross, OL, Hempfield, St. Francis

Cole Graham, Hempfield, OL, St. Francis (Pa.)*

Luke Harris, LB, Central Catholic, Duquesne

Christian Jablonski, Ligonier Valley, DL, Lehigh*

Evan Jones, LB, Mt. Lebanon, Colgate

Liam Kearney, OL, Central Catholic, San Diego

Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, OL, Robert Morris*

Gabe Lawson, QB, Seneca Valley, Valparaiso

Trent Miller, DL, Pine-Richland, Valparaiso

Chase Mitchell, Washington, OL, Liberty*

Nico Nuzzo, DE, Neshannock, St. Francis (Pa.)

Tyler Padezan, WR, East Allegheny, Duquesne

George Padezanin, OL, Montour, Lehigh

Naseer Penn, DB, Baldwin, Maine

Carson Primrose, North Catholic, OL, Sacred Heart*

Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette, DB, Youngstown State*

Devari Robinson, ATH, McKeesport, Lehigh

Max Schipani, Seton LaSalle, DB, Albany*

Sam Sheridan, North Allegheny, DE, Lehigh*

Evan Smith, LB, Seneca Valley, Duquesne

Wylie Spiker, Ligonier Valley, OL, St. Francis (Pa.)*

Shane Stump, QB/DB, Thomas Jefferson, Duquesne

Levi Wentz, DB, Pine-Richland, Old Dominion

Ivy League commitments

Josh Casilli, WR, Peters Township, Penn

Nate Cornibe, OG, Butler, Cornell

Max Duda, OT/DT, Thomas Jefferson, Princeton

Thomas Hartnett, OL, Central Catholic, Dartmouth

Derrell Porter, DT, Penn Hills, Dartmouth

*Signed during early signing period

Division II

Alderson Broaddus

Riley Comforti, WR, Southmoreland

Cal (Pa.)

Anthony Beitko, K, McKeesport

Dylan Bennett, DB, Penn Hills

Zach Crutchman, DL, Jeannette

James Darno, DB, Blackhawk

Jaishon Hawkins, DB, Central Catholic

Aaron Huey, DL, Laurel Highlands

Sharod Lindsey, WR, Central Catholic

Jalen Page, DB, Greensburg Salem

Blake Remaley, QB, Hempfield

Gage Rogge, FB, Belle Vernon

Brandon Shearer, LB, Upper St. Clair

Clarion

Andrew Blon, DB, Peters Township

Legend Davis, S, Charleroi

Josh Elm, DT, Avonworth

Jay Johnson, LB, Gateway

Brady McKee, MLB, Knoch

Nate Roby, RB, Hempfield

Edinboro

Jake Francona, WR, New Brighton

Jack Hollibaugh, TE, Deer Lakes

Michael Scherer, RB, Burrell

Fairmont State

Seth Fischbach, WR, Burrell

Brendan Parsons, QB, Clairton

Timothy Suto, LB, North Hills

IUP

Gerald Comedy, OL, Washington

Logan Danielson, DT, Thomas Jefferson

Daniel Deabner, WR, Thomas Jefferson

Kam Kruze, ATH, West Allegheny

Montel Sims, LB, Central Valley

Isaiah Towler, DB, Aliquippa

Cavan Trout, ATH, Greensburg Salem

Noah Vaughan, LB/DE, Beaver Falls

Lake Erie

Chase Pisula, DL, Greensburg Central Catholic

Thomas Sheard, DL, Woodland Hills

Lincoln

Michael Dawkins, WR, Aliquippa

Aujore Nelson, ATH, Sto-Rox

Mercyhurst

Sean Banas, LB, Chartiers Valley

Mike Barbuto, DB, Central Valley

Griffin Beattie, ATH, Chartiers Valley

Austin Cortopassi, SPT, Bethel Park

Dillon Ferretti, LB, Hempfield

Dylan Hupp, DT, New Brighton

Joe Impavido, WR, Shaler

Max Malis, DT, Derry

Darin Mizgorski, ATH, Shaler

Russell Pytlak, TE, Yough

Millersville

Conor Hayes, DB, Seneca Valley

Seton Hill

Luke Hauger, K, Mt. Pleasant

Paul Newill, OL/DL, Hempfield

Aaren Putt, WR, Greensburg Salem

Ryan Thomas, TE, Greensburg Salem

Slippery Rock

Edgar Faulkner IV, DB, Shady Side Academy

Josh George, LS, Plum

Brayden Prekop, LB, North Allegheny

West Liberty

Brenden Luffey, OL/DL, Moon

Elijah Mike, OL/DL, Aliquippa

West Virginia State

Jeremie Thomas, OL, Woodland Hills

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

