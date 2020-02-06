Western Pa. football players headed to Division I, II programs
Wednesday, February 5, 2020 | 7:00 PM
Class of 2020
Division I FBS
Fourteen area senior football players accepted scholarships from Division I FBS schools. Two signed letters of intent
Wednesday:
Name, High school, Pos., College
AJ Beatty, Central Catholic, DE, North Carolina*
Tui Brown, Gateway, LB, UConn
Michael Carmody, Mars, OT, Notre Dame*
Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa, LB, Penn State*
Dayon Hayes, Westinghouse, DL, Pitt*
Ben Jackson, West Greene, RB, Army**
Josh Kaltenberger, Seneca Valley, OL, Purdue*
Kevin Meeder, Seneca Valley, OL, Ball State*
Ron Novosedliak, North Hills, OL, Central Michigan*
Michael Petrof, Ligonier Valley, DL, Navy**
Josh Rawlings, Woodland Hills, TE, Virginia*
Jack Salopek, Norwin, QB, Western Michigan*
Michael Snowden, University Prep, LB, Akron*
Marques Watson-Trent, Blackhawk, LB, Georgia Southern
*Signed during early signing period
**Signed a non-binding certificate of commitment
Division I FCS
Name, High school, Pos., College
Hayden Baron, Belle Vernon, OL, Robert Morris*
Fintan Brose, Hempfield, OL, Delaware*
Sam Brown, LB, Fox Chapel, Duquesne
Ryan Cross, OL, Hempfield, St. Francis
Cole Graham, Hempfield, OL, St. Francis (Pa.)*
Luke Harris, LB, Central Catholic, Duquesne
Christian Jablonski, Ligonier Valley, DL, Lehigh*
Evan Jones, LB, Mt. Lebanon, Colgate
Liam Kearney, OL, Central Catholic, San Diego
Riley Kemper, Burgettstown, OL, Robert Morris*
Gabe Lawson, QB, Seneca Valley, Valparaiso
Trent Miller, DL, Pine-Richland, Valparaiso
Chase Mitchell, Washington, OL, Liberty*
Nico Nuzzo, DE, Neshannock, St. Francis (Pa.)
Tyler Padezan, WR, East Allegheny, Duquesne
George Padezanin, OL, Montour, Lehigh
Naseer Penn, DB, Baldwin, Maine
Carson Primrose, North Catholic, OL, Sacred Heart*
Jackson Pruitt, Jeannette, DB, Youngstown State*
Devari Robinson, ATH, McKeesport, Lehigh
Max Schipani, Seton LaSalle, DB, Albany*
Sam Sheridan, North Allegheny, DE, Lehigh*
Evan Smith, LB, Seneca Valley, Duquesne
Wylie Spiker, Ligonier Valley, OL, St. Francis (Pa.)*
Shane Stump, QB/DB, Thomas Jefferson, Duquesne
Levi Wentz, DB, Pine-Richland, Old Dominion
Ivy League commitments
Josh Casilli, WR, Peters Township, Penn
Nate Cornibe, OG, Butler, Cornell
Max Duda, OT/DT, Thomas Jefferson, Princeton
Thomas Hartnett, OL, Central Catholic, Dartmouth
Derrell Porter, DT, Penn Hills, Dartmouth
*Signed during early signing period
Division II
Alderson Broaddus
Riley Comforti, WR, Southmoreland
Cal (Pa.)
Anthony Beitko, K, McKeesport
Dylan Bennett, DB, Penn Hills
Zach Crutchman, DL, Jeannette
James Darno, DB, Blackhawk
Jaishon Hawkins, DB, Central Catholic
Aaron Huey, DL, Laurel Highlands
Sharod Lindsey, WR, Central Catholic
Jalen Page, DB, Greensburg Salem
Blake Remaley, QB, Hempfield
Gage Rogge, FB, Belle Vernon
Brandon Shearer, LB, Upper St. Clair
Clarion
Andrew Blon, DB, Peters Township
Legend Davis, S, Charleroi
Josh Elm, DT, Avonworth
Jay Johnson, LB, Gateway
Brady McKee, MLB, Knoch
Nate Roby, RB, Hempfield
Edinboro
Jake Francona, WR, New Brighton
Jack Hollibaugh, TE, Deer Lakes
Michael Scherer, RB, Burrell
Fairmont State
Seth Fischbach, WR, Burrell
Brendan Parsons, QB, Clairton
Timothy Suto, LB, North Hills
IUP
Gerald Comedy, OL, Washington
Logan Danielson, DT, Thomas Jefferson
Daniel Deabner, WR, Thomas Jefferson
Kam Kruze, ATH, West Allegheny
Montel Sims, LB, Central Valley
Isaiah Towler, DB, Aliquippa
Cavan Trout, ATH, Greensburg Salem
Noah Vaughan, LB/DE, Beaver Falls
Lake Erie
Chase Pisula, DL, Greensburg Central Catholic
Thomas Sheard, DL, Woodland Hills
Lincoln
Michael Dawkins, WR, Aliquippa
Aujore Nelson, ATH, Sto-Rox
Mercyhurst
Sean Banas, LB, Chartiers Valley
Mike Barbuto, DB, Central Valley
Griffin Beattie, ATH, Chartiers Valley
Austin Cortopassi, SPT, Bethel Park
Dillon Ferretti, LB, Hempfield
Dylan Hupp, DT, New Brighton
Joe Impavido, WR, Shaler
Max Malis, DT, Derry
Darin Mizgorski, ATH, Shaler
Russell Pytlak, TE, Yough
Millersville
Conor Hayes, DB, Seneca Valley
Seton Hill
Luke Hauger, K, Mt. Pleasant
Paul Newill, OL/DL, Hempfield
Aaren Putt, WR, Greensburg Salem
Ryan Thomas, TE, Greensburg Salem
Slippery Rock
Edgar Faulkner IV, DB, Shady Side Academy
Josh George, LS, Plum
Brayden Prekop, LB, North Allegheny
West Liberty
Brenden Luffey, OL/DL, Moon
Elijah Mike, OL/DL, Aliquippa
West Virginia State
Jeremie Thomas, OL, Woodland Hills
