Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League playoff tournament matchups set

Tuesday, October 19, 2021 | 12:10 PM

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League playoff tournament will be Saturday and Sunday, and all 12 teams will take part.

The brackets were released Tuesday morning, and Bethel Park, which finished first in the regular-season standings with an 11-3 mark, owns the No. 1 seed for the single-elimination event.

No. 2 Shaler, No. 3 Montour and No. 4 North Allegheny all finished with 10-4 records, and Shaler and Montour won respective head-to-head tiebreakers to gain the seeding advantages among the three teams.

The same tiebreakers were used to seed No. 5 Baldwin, No. 6 Plum and No. 7 Peters Township after each ended the regular season with 8-6 marks.

Mt. Lebanon grabbed the No. 8 seed at 7-7 overall.

A third three-way tie was broken between No. 9 North Hills, No. 10 Seneca Valley and No. 11 Penn-Trafford after the three teams finished 4-10.

Hempfield is the No. 12 seed, and the Spartans hope for some playoff magic after going winless in the regular season.

The entire tournament will be played on fields in Mt. Lebanon. The first two rounds will be Saturday, with the semifinals and finals on Sunday.

Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League

Playoff Tournament

Saturday, Oct. 23

First Round

No. 1 Bethel Park – bye

No. 8 Mt. Lebanon vs. No. 9 North Hills, Middle Field, 10 a.m.

No. 5 Baldwin vs. No. 12 Hempfield, Seymour Field, 10 a.m.

No. 4 North Allegheny – bye

No. 2 Shaler – bye

No. 7 Peters Township vs. No. 10 Seneca Valley, Middle Field, 11:45 a.m.

No. 6 Plum vs. No. 11 Penn-Trafford, Seymour Field, 11:45 a.m.

No. 3 Montour – bye

Second Round

No. 1 Bethel Park vs. No. 8 Mt. Lebanon/No. 9 North Hills, Middle Field, 1:30 p.m.

No. 4 North Allegheny vs. No. 5 Baldwin/No. 12 Hempfield, Seymour Field, 1:30 p.m.

No. 2 Shaler vs. No. 7 Peters Township/No. 10 Seneca Valley, Middle Field, 3:15 p.m.

No. 3 Montour vs. No. 6 Plum/No. 11 Penn-Trafford, Seymour Field, 3:15 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23

Semifinals

Middle and Seymour Field, 4:30 p.m.

Championship

Middle Field, 7 p.m.

