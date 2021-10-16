Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League regular season concludes Sunday with 4 doubleheaders
Friday, October 15, 2021 | 10:19 PM
The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League playoffs are just around the corner as the regular season concludes Sunday with four doubleheaders.
Shaler and Montour are tied at the top of the standings at 10-4. Both teams have concluded their regular-season schedules.
Bethel Park (9-3) has a chance to leapfrog the Titans and Spartans if it sweeps North Hills (4-8).
Plum finished its regular season at 8-6. North Allegheny and Peters Township, both 8-4, hope to pass the Mustangs in the standings with good results in their Sunday doubleheaders.
The remainder of the standings has Baldwin at 6-6, Mt. Lebanon at 5-7, Penn-Trafford at 4-10, Seneca Valley joining North Hills at 4-8 and Hempfield at 0-12.
Each team earns a point for a game played and two additional points for every victory earned.
All 12 teams are set to participate in the single-elimination playoff tournament scheduled for Oct. 23 and 24. The bracket is slated to be finalized Tuesday.
Team Standings
Team, W-L, Points, RF, RA
Shaler, 10-4, 34, 193, 98
Montour, 10-4, 34, 157, 104
Bethel Park, 9-3, 30, 202, 132
Plum, 8-6, 30, 180, 170
North Allegheny, 8-4, 28, 200, 88
Peters Township, 8-4, 28, 121, 112
Baldwin, 6-6, 24, 161, 176
Mt. Lebanon, 5-7, 22, 109, 122
Penn-Trafford , 4-10, 22, 124, 234
North Hills, 4-8, 20, 123, 135
Seneca Valley, 4-8, 20, 96, 164
Hempfield, 0-12, 12, 83, 214
Schedule
Oct. 17, 2021
North Hills vs. Bethel Park, Bethel Park High School, 1 and 3 p.m.
Peters Township vs. Baldwin, Baldwin Municipal Field, Baldwin, 2 and 4 p.m.
North Allegheny vs. Seneca Valley, Graham Park, Cranberry, 2 and 4 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Mt. Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Middle Field, Mt. Lebanon, 6 and 8 p.m.
