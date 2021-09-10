Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League set for Week 2 of game action

Friday, September 10, 2021 | 5:01 PM

Adam Wilson The Lebo Blue junior high girls slowpitch softball team won the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League Junior High Opening Pitch Tournament on Sept. 5, 2021. JJ Jarosinski The Shaler girls junior varsity slowpitch softball team won the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League Junior Varsity Opening Pitch Tournament on Sept. 5, 2021. Previous Next

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League began its varsity season last Sunday with a pair of doubleheaders, and game action involving the 12 teams continues Sunday at six fields around the Pittsburgh region.

Peters Township and Bethel Park each are 2-0 after sweeps of Mt Lebanon and Seneca Valley, respectively.

Rain forced the postponement of four Week 1 doubleheaders.

Last weekend also saw kickoff tournaments for teams in the junior high and junior varsity divisions.

Shaler captured the JV tournament with a 6-0 overall record. It went 3-0 in pool play and 3-0 in the bracketed playoffs, defeating Montour (4-2 overall) by a 12-1 score in the championship game.

Mt. Lebanon Blue won the junior high tournament with a win over Montour, 13-8, in the championship game. It went 2-0 in pool play and was 4-1 in the bracket playoffs.

Varsity Scores

Sunday, Sept. 5

Peters Township 10, Mt. Lebanon 5

Peters Township 9, Mt. Lebanon 4

Bethel Park 25, Seneca Valley 6

Bethel Park 17, Seneca Valley 7

Varsity Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 12

Shaler at Penn-Trafford, Penn Township Municipal Park, noon and 2 p.m.

North Hills at Baldwin, Baldwin Municipal Field, 1 and 3 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, Bethel Park High School, 2 and 4 p.m.

Hempfield at North Allegheny, Marshall Middle School, 2 and 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Middle Field, 5 and 7 p.m.

Plum at Montour, Fairhaven Park, McKees Rocks, 5 and 7 p.m.

