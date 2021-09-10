TribLIVE Logo
Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League set for Week 2 of game action

By:
Friday, September 10, 2021 | 5:01 PM

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League began its varsity season last Sunday with a pair of doubleheaders, and game action involving the 12 teams continues Sunday at six fields around the Pittsburgh region.

Peters Township and Bethel Park each are 2-0 after sweeps of Mt Lebanon and Seneca Valley, respectively.

Rain forced the postponement of four Week 1 doubleheaders.

Last weekend also saw kickoff tournaments for teams in the junior high and junior varsity divisions.

Shaler captured the JV tournament with a 6-0 overall record. It went 3-0 in pool play and 3-0 in the bracketed playoffs, defeating Montour (4-2 overall) by a 12-1 score in the championship game.

Mt. Lebanon Blue won the junior high tournament with a win over Montour, 13-8, in the championship game. It went 2-0 in pool play and was 4-1 in the bracket playoffs.

Varsity Scores

Sunday, Sept. 5

Peters Township 10, Mt. Lebanon 5

Peters Township 9, Mt. Lebanon 4

Bethel Park 25, Seneca Valley 6

Bethel Park 17, Seneca Valley 7

Varsity Schedule

Sunday, Sept. 12

Shaler at Penn-Trafford, Penn Township Municipal Park, noon and 2 p.m.

North Hills at Baldwin, Baldwin Municipal Field, 1 and 3 p.m.

Peters Township at Bethel Park, Bethel Park High School, 2 and 4 p.m.

Hempfield at North Allegheny, Marshall Middle School, 2 and 4 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Mt Lebanon, Mt. Lebanon Middle Field, 5 and 7 p.m.

Plum at Montour, Fairhaven Park, McKees Rocks, 5 and 7 p.m.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

