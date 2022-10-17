Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League teams ready for playoff tournament

By:

Monday, October 17, 2022 | 1:33 PM

Metro Creative

Montour, North Allegheny, Bethel Park, Baldwin and Shaler each recorded doubleheader sweeps Sunday as the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League nears the conclusion of its regular season and prepares for its playoff tournament.

Before the playoff brackets can be finalized, there is one more regular-season game to be played.

Baldwin, at 9-4, will face Mt. Lebanon (8-5) on Tuesday evening.

The 13-team bracket is expected to be released Wednesday.

The first round and quarterfinals will be Saturday, with play from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The semifinal and championship games are set for Sunday, from 4 to 8 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon will be the host for the tournament, set for the turf field on Cedar Boulevard.

A point system was in place throughout the regular-season — two points for a win and one point for a game played – in determining the pairings for the playoffs.

Shaler finished two games clear of the field in the final regular-season standings. The Titans compiled a 13-1 record. Their only loss was to North Allegheny, 4-1, in Week 2 on Sept. 8.

North Allegheny was runner-up at 11-3.

Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Softball League

Results – Oct. 11-16

Tuesday, Oct. 11

Shaler 11, Bethel Park 5

Shaler 13, Bethel Park 12

Thursday, Oct. 13

Baldwin 15, Mt. Lebanon 5

Saturday, Oct. 15

North Allegheny 5, Bethel Park 2

North Allegheny 15, Bethel Park 3

Sunday, Oct. 16

Mt. Lebanon 12, North Hills 1

North Hills 11, Mt. Lebanon 2

Montour 21, Hempfield 7

Montour 10, Hempfield 6

North Allegheny 19, Penn-Trafford 1

North Allegheny 30, Penn-Trafford 4

Bethel Park 25, Plum 9

Bethel Park 23, Plum 7

Baldwin 14, Peters Township 4

Baldwin 17, Peters Township 7

Shaler 23, West Allegheny 9

Shaler 10, West Allegheny 6

Standings

Shaler, 13-1, 40 points

North Allegheny, 11-3, 36

Montour, 10-4, 34

West Allegheny, 9-5, 32

Baldwin, 9-4, 31

North Hills, 8-6, 30

Bethel Park, 8-6, 30

Mt. Lebanon, 8-5, 29

Hempfield, 7-7, 28

Penn-Trafford, 5-9, 24

Plum, 4-10, 22

Peters Township, 3-11, 20

Ellwood City, 0-12, 12

Seneca Valley, 0-12, 12

Schedule – Regular Season

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 8:30 p.m., Mt. Lebanon Middle Field

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Baldwin, Bethel Park, Hempfield, Montour, Mt. lebanon, North Allegheny, North Hills, Penn-Trafford, Peters Township, Plum, Seneca Valley, Shaler, West Allegheny