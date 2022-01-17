Western Pennsylvania snow storm leaves Latrobe wrestling team stranded in Denver

Sunday, January 16, 2022 | 7:31 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Vinny Kilkeary and the rest of Latrobe’s wrestling team were unable to fly home from Denver on Sunday because the team’s flight home was cancelled. The Wildcats are expected to return Monday.

After a success weekend in Denver, the Latrobe wrestling team gets to spend an extra day in the Mile High City.

That’s because the Wildcats’ flight from Denver on Sunday was canceled because of the snowstorm that hit Western Pennsylvania.

Latrobe coach Mark Mears said he was told all inbound flights to Pittsburgh International Airport were being cancelled. The Wildcats were expected to arrive in Pittsburgh about 11 p.m.

“We received notification on Saturday that our flight was canceled,” Mears said. “Now we’re booked on a flight that leaves Denver at 5:42 p.m. Monday. So we found a gym and got a workout in on Sunday.”

When the team finally leaves Denver, they are leaving 50-degree temperatures.

Latrobe had a good weekend, winning two dual matches Friday and finishing second in the Ron Granieri Tournament on Saturday with three champions and two other finalists.

The Wildcats defeated the No. 1 team in Colorado – Pomona, 34-33, and Monarch, 52-17.

“It was an exciting win,” Mears said. “Pomona wasn’t pleased that we won. Its heavyweight celebrated a little early late in the match before he got pinned by Wyatt Held with 12 seconds left. It was a good weekend for the team.”

Winning titles were Luke Willochell (106), Vinny Kilkeary (120) and Nate Roth (138). Jack Pletcher (152) and Corey Boerio (220) finished second.

Pletcher picked up his 100th career win over the weekend.

Lawrence wins title

Frazier junior Rune Lawrence captured the 172-pound title at the Escape the Rock tournament at Council Rock South High School.

Lawrence defeated Michael Dellagatta of St. Joseph Regional, N.J., 3-2, in the finals.

He also defeated Christian Brothers Academy’s Anthony Lawrence by fall in the first round, defeated Owen J. Robert’s Dillon Bechtold, 12-0, in the second round, toppled Malvern Prep’s Isaiah Wright, 6-0, in the quarterfinals and began Sunday with a pin of Interboro’s Dom D’Agostino.

Norwin senior Chase Kranitz finished third at 152 pounds. He bounced back after a 4-1 loss to Northampton’s Dagen Condomitti in the semifinals.

He finished 5-1 overall and defeated Christian Brothers Academy’s Tyler Barrett, 5-0, and J.W. Robinson’s Sammy Gerard in the third place match.

Kranitz joined the 100-win mark over the weekend.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

