Westinghouse blanks University Prep to reach City League final

Saturday, October 23, 2021 | 12:44 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo throws a pass during practice on Aug. 24, 2021, in Homewood.

Keyshawn Morsillo and Khalil Taylor ran for touchdowns as Westinghouse scored a 17-0 shutout over University Prep (2-5) in the City League semifinals Friday night.

Malik Harris ran for 156 yards in the victory.

Westinghouse (8-0) will play Allderdice for the City League title next Saturday at Cupples Stadium.

The two-time defending champion Bulldogs will make their third straight appearance in the City championship game.

