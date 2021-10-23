Westinghouse blanks University Prep to reach City League final
Saturday, October 23, 2021
Keyshawn Morsillo and Khalil Taylor ran for touchdowns as Westinghouse scored a 17-0 shutout over University Prep (2-5) in the City League semifinals Friday night.
Malik Harris ran for 156 yards in the victory.
Westinghouse (8-0) will play Allderdice for the City League title next Saturday at Cupples Stadium.
The two-time defending champion Bulldogs will make their third straight appearance in the City championship game.
