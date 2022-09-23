Westinghouse cements itself as City League favorites with 38-7 win over Allderdice
Friday, September 23, 2022 | 12:14 AM
Keyshawn Morsillo threw three touchdowns Thursday night and helped Westinghouse solidified itself as the team to beat in the City League with a 38-7 victory over Allderdice at Cupples Stadium.
The game was a rematch of last year’s city championship game, won by Allderdice.
Westinghouse’s performance wasn’t always dynamic — Morsillo passed for only 100 yards — but the Bulldogs as a team were opportunistic. Along with Morsillo’s three TDs, Westinghouse (5-0, 3-0) returned a fumble for a touchdown and took a kickoff to the end zone.
“We had something to prove, but that wasn’t even our best football right there,” said Morsillo, who threw touchdown passes of 13 and 45 yards to Sincere Smith and a 14-yarder to Lloyd Penn. “We had a lot of mistakes going on. We should have had 60 on the board, if I’m being honest.”
Thirty-eight points were more than enough on this night against Allderdice (1-4, 1-1), which was held to 48 yards from scrimmage in the first half. The Dragons scored their only touchdown on an 8-yard catch by Cornell Weems shortly before halftime, but by then, they already were trailing by 22 points.
Both teams were hurt by turnovers and penalties, but some of Allderdice’s mistakes led directly to Westinghouse points.
In the second quarter, the Dragons botched a punt attempt under heavy pressure, and Westinghouse’s Musa Bangora scooped up the fumble and returned it 28 yards for a 22-0 lead. Later in the quarter, Westinghouse’s Roderick Jeter returned a kickoff 67 yards for a 30-7 halftime lead.
“You can’t make the mistakes we make,” Allderdice coach Jerry Haslett said. “We make too many mistakes. In football, the team that makes the most mistakes is going to lose. That’s what happened.”
Yet, if Allderdice needs any encouragement, the Dragons can look to last season. In 2021, Westinghouse won 41-12 in the regular season and Allderdice bounced back to win 14-0 in the City League finals.
“It’s been that way back and forth for the last five or six years,” Haslett said. “We get them, they get us. They get us, we get them. We’ll see them again.”
Westinghouse scored on its first possession, a 13-yard touchdown from Morsillo to Smith for a 6-0 lead. The Bulldogs had a short field after Jeter returned an interception to Allderdice’s 30.
Allderdice quarterback Azerick Jetter completed 6 of 23 passes for 71 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
A 14-yard touchdown pass from Morsillo to Penn pushed Westinghouse’s lead to 14-0 with about seven minutes left in the second quarter. The Bulldogs then scored the two return touchdowns to lead 30-7.
Smith added a 45-yard TD catch on the first possession of the third quarter.
“We spread the ball around,” said Morsillo, who completed 7 of 14 passes. “We’ve got key guys at every position — wide receivers, running backs, the backup quarterback — everybody’s getting the ball.”
Westinghouse is chasing its third City League title in four seasons.
After winning in 2019 and ’20, they were disappointed a year ago when Allderdice beat them in the finals. But Thursday’s win was more about the future than the past, said Bulldogs assistant James Cowart, who filled in as head coach.
Coach Donta Green, ejected from a previous game, was unavailable Thursday.
“Those kids who beat us in the (2021) championship, half of them aren’t here anymore,” Cowart said. “There’s nothing we can do about 2021. It’s about us. … Our goals are bigger than the city. We want to be playing football at Thanksgiving time.”
