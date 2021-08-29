Westinghouse dominates Seton LaSalle, scores one for the City League

Saturday, August 28, 2021

Don Rebel | Tribune-Review Westinghouse and Seton LaSalle square off Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

The dog days of summer produced another hot and steamy evening as Week Zero concluded Saturday at Dormont Stadium.

Westinghouse is proving these are the dog days in the City League as well, as the Bulldogs are off and running toward what they hope is a third straight District 8 championship.

Junior quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as Westinghouse cruised to a 38-0 victory over Seton LaSalle, giving the City League a rare head-to-head triumph over the WPIAL.

“Today he made a lot of really good decisions,” Westinghouse coach Donta Green said.

Asked if it was too early to determine if Morsillo has taken the big step in his maturity, Green agreed it was.

“We haven’t faced any adversity yet,” he said. “That’s where you see the true character of a player. I’m excited about it. I can’t wait until it happens, but I’m confident he’s making those strides.”

Part of his success Saturday was due in part to the athleticism of senior running back Malik Harris.

Morsillo and Harris combined for a couple of highlight-reel touchdown passes.

The first came in the second quarter with the Bulldogs already leading 12-0. Seton LaSalle finally got some pressure on the quarterback and moments before taking him down, Morsillo shuffled the ball to his left hand and pushed it 5 yards downfield to Harris right around midfield.

The pass looked like it would go for a short gain; however, Harris broke two tackles at the line of scrimmage, eluded three more defenders at the Rebels 40-yard line and finally banged off two players at the 30 as he sprinted into the end zone for a spectacular 51-yard scoring play.

The second came in the third quarter when Harris caught a high screen pass with one hand, again broke tackles and bobbed and weaved his way 65 yards for another Westinghouse touchdown.

“He’s been that player since he was a freshman,” Green said of Harris. “He’s been a guy that has played for us and we don’t expect anything but that from him. Great leader and he’s in excellent shape this year, so I’m looking for him to play a big, big part in our success this year.”

Green was also pleased with his offensive and defensive line that won the battle in the trenches on a hot evening.

“They played very well today,” he said. “(They’re) a young group that really came to play (Saturday) so I’m excited about that.”

Westinghouse is trying to become only the second team from the City League to win three straight football crowns this century. Now in his third year coaching his alma mater, what has Green brought to this program to turn them into champions?

“Culture,” Green said. “What we demand as a staff, what we demand as a program. It has nothing to do with X’s and O’s. It’s the mentality, the mindset, the discipline. That’s what’s getting us over the top.”

