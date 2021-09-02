Westinghouse football game canceled because of covid case
Thursday, September 2, 2021 | 4:13 PM
Friday’s scheduled football game between Westinghouse and Kirtland (Ohio) will not be played because of a covid case within the City League school’s program.
According to a Pittsburgh Public Schools press release, a player who was with the team during its game against Seton LaSalle last Saturday tested positive. The team will need to quarantine through Wednesday, so the game is canceled.
The cancellation was the fifth such announcement for regional teams this week. Scheduled games between Riverview and Chartiers-Houston, Beaver and Central Valley, Hopewell and Blackhawk, and Butler and Erie have been called off, in whole or in part, due to covid cases.
Westinghouse, the two-time defending City League champ, opened the season with a 38-0 victory over Seton LaSalle.
