Westinghouse’s Keyshawn Morsillo among 5 quarterback finalists for Willie Thrower Award

Tuesday, January 24, 2023 | 3:46 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo shakes hands with Steel Valley quarterback Cruce Brookins at midfield after their PIAA Class 2A state semifinal on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at West Mifflin High School.

Westinghouse quarterback Keyshawn Morsillo, who led the Bulldogs to the state football finals this season, was announced Tuesday as one of five finalists for the Willie Thrower Award.

Morsillo is the first City League player selected as a finalist for the award, which recognizes the top high school quarterback in Western Pennsylvania. The other finalists are Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins, Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins, Armstrong’s Cadin Olsen and Central Catholic’s Payton Wehner.

In all, 31 quarterbacks received nominating votes, and finalists were determined by a panel of coaches from each of the WPIAL’s 17 conferences and the City League, along with members of the media.

The five finalists will be recognized at a luncheon March 25 at the Knead Community Cafe in New Kensington, where the winner will be announced. This is the third year for the award, which was named in honor of Thrower, a New Kensington native who won two WPIAL titles and became the NFL’s first Black quarterback in 1953.

Olsen won the award last year.

The winner receives a 29-pound bronze replica of the Willie Thrower statue that stands at Valley High School in New Kensington.

