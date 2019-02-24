Westmoreland area hockey playoff capsules for games of Feb. 25,2019

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 6:58 PM

Tribune-Review

Class A

First round

Greensburg Salem (5-13) vs. Montour (17-1)

7:15 p.m. Monday at Robert Morris Island Sports Complex, Neville Island

Winner plays: Winner of South Park (11-6)/Sewickley Academy (9-9) on March 4 at Mt. Lebanon Ice Center.

Goals for/against: Greensburg Salem, 65/139; Montour 181/47

About Greensburg Salem: The No. 8 seed out of the East Division, the Golden Lions have a pair of wins since Jan. 24, including a 3-2 victory over Kiski Area to close the regular season. Three players have 26 or more points: Zack Szolek (17 goals, 16 assists, 33 points), Brendon Linderman (16, 15, 31) and Cole McNair (13, 13, 26). The Golden Lions gave up the most goals in the East Division.

About Montour: No Class A team scored more than the Spartans, who posted eight or more goals 15 times this season. Richard Froehlich leads the team in scoring with 79 points (27 goals, 52 assists), and Michael Felsing has 27 goals and 27 assists, Ryan Eisel 28 goals and 20 assists, and Joseph Bickel 20 goals and 10 helpers.

— Bill Beckner Jr.

Tags: Greensburg-Salem, Montour