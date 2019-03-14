Westmoreland basketball notebook: Norwin family trees grow with playoff success

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Thursday, March 14, 2019 | 6:40 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin’s Olivia Gribble drives past North Allegheny’s Brooke Barcia during their WPIAL Class 6A semifinal at Fox Chapel High School.

Family connections tend to follow successful high school sports programs.

The same last names tend to surface over and again as teams make postseason runs in basketball. Family trees seem to grow alongside playoff trees.

That is the case at Norwin, where the girls basketball program has become a perennial power in the state’s largest classification.

A few of this year’s players have sisters who played on previous playoff teams, including junior guard Olivia Gribble, whose sister, Alayna, is the all-time leading scorer at Norwin. Olivia said she has talked to her sister about what it takes to keep momentum going in the playoffs. Not a bad go-to for some playoff advice.

“She talks about staying positive and going on to the next play,” Olivia said. “We try to get the best out of possessions. We’re based on ball movement and getting good shots. We even have a ‘one more’ drill where we pass it around and the last girl takes the shot.”

Junior Cassie Cole, a key reserve for the Knights (22-3), who face unbeaten Peters Township (27-0) Friday in the PIAA 6A quarterfinals, is the sister of former standout forward Jenna Cole.

“She tells me to work hard inside,” Cassie said. “To box out and get position to get rebounds.”

Alayna Gribble and Jenna Cole, who are college juniors, were catalysts in the Knights’ back-to-back WPIAL titles — Pete and #Re-Pete as T-shirts said referring to the finals at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

Alayna Gribble took her playing career to Pitt but decided to cut her career short earlier this season because of concussions. She has been out to watch Norwin play during spring break.

Cole was the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Player of the Year this season at La Roche. She led the conference in scoring at 20.1 points per game.

Track meet?

There could be plenty of scoring Friday night at Keystone Oaks when Monessen (17-9) takes on Nazareth Prep (21-3) in the PIAA Class A quarterfinals. They are two of the highest-scoring teams in WPIAL Class A.

Monessen averages 70.8 points, Nazareth Prep 67.1.

Both teams like to press, spread the floor and score in transition.

Monessen needed a late bank shot from fab freshman Devin Whitlock to get past Bishop Carroll, 63-62, in a back-and-forth second-round game Tuesday at Greensburg Salem.

Four players scored in double figures for Nazareth Prep, the WPIAL champion, in a 67-61 victory over Shade at Hempfield.

“We know Monessen is a tough team, and we’re going to have to play well to beat them,” Nazareth Prep coach Nehemiah Brazil said. “They will be a challenge.”

Peters cracks Top 25

Peters Township’s girls will look to continue their unbeaten season when they meet Norwin Friday night. The Indians’ run this season has brought them national attention. They are ranked No. 25 in the nation this week by USA Today.

North Allegheny made the national rankings last season, reaching No. 16. The Tigers lost in the PIAA semifinals.

Local games

Hempfield will play host to two more PIAA girls basketball playoff games Friday night.

Allegheny-Clarion Valley (21-4) of District 9 plays District 5 champion Everett (23-3) at 6 p.m. in a Class 2A quarterfinal. At 7:30 p.m., Beaver (19-5) faces District 6’s Central Cambria (19-7) in a 3A quarterfinal.

Everett knows the way to the Spartans Field House. It defeated Bishop Canevin there Tuesday night, 49-42.

She had game

Norwin girls assistant coach Joan Wehner isn’t just the mother of junior guard Jayla Wehner. She brings plenty of playing experience to the Knights’ bench. Wehner was 1 ,000-point scorer at McKeesport (as Joan Sullivan) in the early 1990s and went on to play at Duquesne.

Local ties

A couple of players on the Peters Township girls roster have ties to other WPIAL programs.

Sophomore Jordan Bisignani is a cousin of Greensburg Central Catholic boys coach Greg Bisignani.

And senior Isabella Mills is the granddaughter of Cager Classic all-star game founder Glenn Mills of Harrison Township.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

